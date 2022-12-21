NY AG: Tablets for prison inmates did not work, vendor agrees to provide better service

JPay, a vendor that provides tablets and other services to incarcerated individuals in New York prisons, has reached an agreement after state Attorney General Letitia James found that many of the company's devices did not work and inmates were not refunded when they could not download music and videos they purchased.

An investigation began after the attorney general's office received complaints from incarcerated individuals about the tablets. JPay has been providing free tablets to incarcerated individuals in state correctional facilities since 2018.

According to the complaints, the tablets either arrived later than scheduled, had defects or were not delivered. With a functioning tablet, an incarcerated individual can use it to buy movies and music. The devices are also equipped with a messaging system that incarcerated individuals can use to communicate with family and friends.

The attorney general's office found that if any of the services did not work properly, JPay failed to refund incarcerated individuals or provide technical support.

"Denying New Yorkers a service or product they paid for is illegal and unjust," James said. "JPay failed to deliver services to incarcerated individuals and did little to fix issues with their devices."

The agreement between the attorney general and JPay requires the company to provide 100 digital stamps to every incarcerated individual housed in a state prison — a value of $500,000 — and pay $50,000 in penalties. Digital stamps are used to pay for messages sent between incarcerated individuals and their approved contacts, such as family members.

JPay must also hire at least 11 customer service representatives specifically for complaints from incarcerated individuals in New York state prisons. The agreement mandates that complaints, or tickets, about problems with devices or services must be resolved within 14 days.

The company's kiosks in state prisons must be properly maintained as part of the agreement, according to the attorney general's office.