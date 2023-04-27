New York Attorney General Letitia James worked with state lawmakers to introduce legislation targeting deed theft, a crime that is a growing problem in New York City and other parts of the state.

Deed theft, according to the attorney general's office, is when the deed or title to a home is stolen without the homeowner's knowledge. Scammers use deed theft to take ownership of properties, mainly those owned by older residents or people of color.

One bill would establish deed theft as a felony offense in New York. An individual would be charged with first-degree deed theft, a class B felony, if they steal the title for a residential property or two or more real properties. A lesser charge, second-degree deed theft, would apply in cases where a thief steals one property.

The attorney general's office, along with district attorneys, would have jurisdiction to prosecute deed theft cases. The legislation would set the statute of limitations for deed theft at eight years.

A separate bill sponsored by state Sen. Brian Kavanagh and Assemblywoman Helene Weinstein would address civil aspects of deed theft. It would eliminate good faith purchaser protections for buyers of stolen homes to ensure that the property is returned to the owner. Victims could also pause eviction proceedings to show proof of the theft.

"No one's home should be stolen by a scammer without warning or reason," James said. "Victims of deed theft are often older adults and people of color who are asset rich but cash poor. Homeownership is a stabilizing economic force for their families and loved ones, and deed theft robs them not just of their family home, but of their most significant financial asset and the community they have known for their entire lives."

The New York City Sheriff's Office has handled nearly 3,500 deed theft complaints since 2014, including more than 1,500 in Brooklyn and 1,000 in Queens, according to the attorney general's office. While there have been thousands of crimes reported in the city, it is a statewide problem. James said district attorneys in four upstate counties, including Onondaga, have reported deed theft complaints.

Deed theft victims are asked to contact the attorney general's office by calling 1-800-771-7755, emailing deedtheft@ag.ny.gov or by completing an online confidential complaint.