When an infant was born prematurely and needed care at a children's hospital, the family's health care plan rejected the transfer request.

That's when New York Attorney General Letitia James intervened. Her office's health care bureau asked the insurer to review the medical necessity of the transfer and it was approved.

The case is one example provided by James' office highlighting the work of the health care bureau and its helpline. The bureau's helpline handled 2,309 consumer complaints in 2022 and recovered or saved more than $1.5 million.

The complaints included six from consumers who were billed hundreds of dollars for COVID testing in 2020 and 2021 — testing should have been free during that stage of the pandemic. The health care bureau, led by Darsana Srinivasan, responded to the complaints and the patients' balances were adjusted so they wouldn't owe anything for the tests.

One consumer saved nearly $1,000 after the health care bureau responded to their complaint. The patient was billed nearly twice the initial estimate for in-network services at a hospital. The matter was resolved when the hospital issued a zero-balance statement, according to the attorney general's office.

In another case, a patient injured their foot and needed an MRI before receiving treatment. But the insurance plan wouldn't cover the testing and denied the patient's appeal. A complaint was filed and the attorney general's office got involved. The insurance plan reversed course and approved coverage for the MRI.

The attorney general's office explained that the helpline cannot resolve every complaint, but it is a "crucial source of reliable and objective information for New Yorkers."

"Access to health care is a fundamental right for every New Yorker," James said in a statement. "Through the critical work of our helpline, we saved New Yorkers more than 1.5 million last year, while helping to ensure people have access to the medical care they need. Anyone who believes they were wrongfully billed or denied health benefits are encouraged to contact my office for support."

The phone number for the helpline is 1-800-428-9071. A complaint can be filed online at ag.ny.gov/file-complaint.