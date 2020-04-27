NY aims to end milk dumping, help food banks address demand surge due to COVID-19

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

With dairy farms dumping milk and high demand for food banks, New York hopes to address both problems with a new initiative.

Nourish New York, which will be overseen by state officials, will purchase products from upstate farms and provide them to food banks across New York. The initiative will include a partnership with dairy producers to use excess milk to produce cheese, yogurt and other products that will be supplied to food banks.

The effort announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo may prevent milk from being dumped by dairy farms. There has been a milk surplus due to the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for milk has been affected by school closures — schools purchase milk for meal programs — and restaurants having to limit operations to delivery or takeout service.

The milk market is also affected by caps on products sold in grocery stores. There was a high demand for milk and other dairy products in the early days of the shutdown. But some grocery stores set purchasing limits to prevent customers from buying large quantities in one visit.

With nowhere for the milk to go, many farms or cooperatives have dumped milk due to the surplus. Cuomo, who announced the Nourish New York initiative at his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday, called it a "total waste."