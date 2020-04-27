NY aims to end milk dumping, help food banks address demand surge due to COVID-19

With dairy farms dumping milk and high demand for food banks, New York hopes to address both problems with a new initiative.
Nourish New York, which will be overseen by state officials, will purchase products from upstate farms and provide them to food banks across New York. The initiative will include a partnership with dairy producers to use excess milk to produce cheese, yogurt and other products that will be supplied to food banks.
The effort announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo may prevent milk from being dumped by dairy farms. There has been a milk surplus due to the shutdown caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The demand for milk has been affected by school closures — schools purchase milk for meal programs — and restaurants having to limit operations to delivery or takeout service.
The milk market is also affected by caps on products sold in grocery stores. There was a high demand for milk and other dairy products in the early days of the shutdown. But some grocery stores set purchasing limits to prevent customers from buying large quantities in one visit.
With nowhere for the milk to go, many farms or cooperatives have dumped milk due to the surplus. Cuomo, who announced the Nourish New York initiative at his daily COVID-19 briefing Monday, called it a "total waste."
"We have people downstate who need food," he said. "We have farmers upstate who can't sell their product. We have to put those two things together. It's just common sense."
The state is partnering with Cabot, Chobani, Dairy Farmers of America and the Upstate Niagara Cooperative to ensure the excess milk will be used to produce cheese, cream cheese, sour cream and yogurt that will be distributed to food banks. The entities are working with the state to buy the milk to produce dairy products.
The additional milk may help address a growing problem at food banks across the state. There have been reports of long lines at several food banks in New York. Cuomo said food banks in Westchester County are seeing a 200% increase in demand, while the demand for New York City food banks is up 100%. On Long Island, the need for aid is up by 40%. Among upstate food banks, it ranges between 40 to 60%.
The state will provide $25 million to support food banks in New York. Cuomo also encouraged philanthropic organizations to consider assisting the food banks. Interested organizations may contact the state at COVIDPhilanthropies@exec.ny.gov.
David Fisher, president of the New York Farm Bureau, thinks the new initiative will benefit all New Yorkers.
"Our organization has been advocating for food purchase programs at the state and national levels to address the surging demand for food assistance as well as to help alleviate oversupply issues that are burdening our farms because of the loss of markets in the food service industry," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.