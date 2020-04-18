You are the owner of this article.
NY allows boatyards, marinas to open
NY allows boatyards, marinas to open

Owasco Lake 3.JPG

A boat enters Owasco Lake from the outlet.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

Boaters won't be prevented from heading out on the water during the coronavirus pandemic. 

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will adopt a uniform policy allowing boatyards, marinas and marine manufacturers to open. 

Marinas were open in Connecticut and New Jersey, but not in New York. Cuomo mentioned this difference during the week. He heard from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy about New Yorkers traveling to their state to access marinas. 

With the policy change, the boatyards and marines will be open as long as boaters abide by strict cleaning and social distancing guidelines. Chartered services and rentals won't be allowed. 

Restaurants at boatyards and marinas may be open for delivery and takeout services, which is consistent with the statewide policy.

"Through this pandemic, we've worked closely with our friends in neighboring states to implement a uniform regional approach to reducing the spread of the virus," Cuomo said in a statement Saturday night. "Aligning our policies in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or 'state shopping' when it comes to marinas and boatyards. 

The state has eased restrictions on some leisure activities. Earlier in the day, Cuomo announced that golf courses could be open to golfers. Courses can't host gatherings, but employees who provide essential services, such as groundskeeping and security, are allowed on the property. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

