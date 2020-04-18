NY allows boatyards, marinas to open

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Boaters won't be prevented from heading out on the water during the coronavirus pandemic.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Saturday that New York, Connecticut and New Jersey will adopt a uniform policy allowing boatyards, marinas and marine manufacturers to open.

Marinas were open in Connecticut and New Jersey, but not in New York. Cuomo mentioned this difference during the week. He heard from Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy about New Yorkers traveling to their state to access marinas.

With the policy change, the boatyards and marines will be open as long as boaters abide by strict cleaning and social distancing guidelines. Chartered services and rentals won't be allowed.

Restaurants at boatyards and marinas may be open for delivery and takeout services, which is consistent with the statewide policy.

"Through this pandemic, we've worked closely with our friends in neighboring states to implement a uniform regional approach to reducing the spread of the virus," Cuomo said in a statement Saturday night. "Aligning our policies in this area is another example of that strong partnership, and will help ensure there is no confusion or 'state shopping' when it comes to marinas and boatyards.