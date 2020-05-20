NY allows religious services to resume — with limits

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A two-month-long prohibition on mass gatherings remains in effect, but houses of worship in New York will be allowed to resume religious services on Thursday.

There will be limits. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday that religious services can be held with no more than 10 people — they must wear masks — and strict social distancing guidelines must be followed. Churches and other religious institutions are encouraged to hold drive-in or parking lot services.

The policy change is part of the phased reopening in New York. Seven of New York's 10 regions have slowly started to reopen some businesses and low-risk recreational activities, such as golf and tennis, are permitted.

There were questions from religious leaders about when services could resume. Cuomo had said that because ceremonies involve mass gatherings, allowing religious services to resume wouldn't happen until the fourth phase of the reopening process. For the regions already in phase one, that means churches and other houses of worship wouldn't reopen, at the earliest, until late June.

More than 300 New York pastors signed a letter to Cuomo requesting the reopening of churches for services. They disagreed with the state's designation that houses of worship weren't considered essential.