NY among seven states studying when to end COVID-19 shutdown

A working group with representatives from seven states, including New York, will develop a strategy to end the coronavirus-induced shutdown and restart the economy.
The council will feature three members from each state: An economic development expert, a public health expert and the governors' chiefs of staff. Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island are members of the multi-state panel.
The idea for a regional approach was borne out of conversations between the governors. There is a similar effort in the West with the governors of California, Oregon and Washington.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo is discussing the reopening of the economy as the rate of hospitalizations flattens in New York. While the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 remains above 18,000, it has leveled off over the last several days.
But Cuomo doesn't want to rush the reboot and hopes to avoid mistakes made in other countries. Hong Kong and South Korea are among the places that reported a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases after lifting prohibitions.
"I want to make sure all the people we represent, make sure that we are smart in the way we are doing this," Cuomo said. "Yes, we've never been here before, but that doesn't mean you can't ensure public confidence that you're doing everything you can to do it in a smart way, an informed way, guided by experts and data and science. Not in a political way. I think working together we can do that."
While Cuomo is having conversations about reopening New York's economy and other institutions, the coronavirus pandemic continues to ravage the state.
With another 671 deaths Sunday, there are 10,056 New Yorkers who have been killed by the virus. That's more than any other state and nearly half of all COVID-19 deaths in the U.S. Cuomo acknowledged the added blow of these deaths occurring on Easter Sunday.
"To have this happen over this weekend is really, really, especially tragic," he said.
Even though the death toll continues to rise, there are trends showing that New York has flattened its curve. The net change in total hospitalizations remains low, but there were 1,958 new COVID-19-related hospitalizations on Sunday.
The total number of people hospitalized remains well above 18,000. However, it has been in that range for about a week.
Cuomo has discussed the reopening of the economy over the last week, but went into greater detail about those plans on Monday. He prefers a regional approach that covers the economic needs, schools and transportation. He also wants economic and public health experts to weigh in on how the state should commence the process.
There is disagreement on who has the authority to reopen the states' economies. President Donald Trump said Monday that he has "total authority."
"They can't do anything without the approval of the president of the United States," Trump said.
Cuomo, who appeared on CNN Monday night, disagreed with Trump's assessment.
"We have a constitution," he said. "We don't have a king. We have an elected president."
