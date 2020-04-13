NY among seven states studying when to end COVID-19 shutdown

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

A working group with representatives from seven states, including New York, will develop a strategy to end the coronavirus-induced shutdown and restart the economy.

The council will feature three members from each state: An economic development expert, a public health expert and the governors' chiefs of staff. Connecticut, Delaware, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania and Rhode Island are members of the multi-state panel.

The idea for a regional approach was borne out of conversations between the governors. There is a similar effort in the West with the governors of California, Oregon and Washington.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo is discussing the reopening of the economy as the rate of hospitalizations flattens in New York. While the number of people hospitalized due to COVID-19 remains above 18,000, it has leveled off over the last several days.

But Cuomo doesn't want to rush the reboot and hopes to avoid mistakes made in other countries. Hong Kong and South Korea are among the places that reported a resurgence in the number of COVID-19 cases after lifting prohibitions.