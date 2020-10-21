NY Assembly candidates Carabajal, Lemondes differ on how to close state budget gap

Both candidates agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the state's budget gap. While New York entered the fiscal year with a deficit, the lack of tax revenue has increased the shortfall.

Lemondes thinks one way to reduce the deficit is to reopen the economy. He noted that while some businesses are open, they have limits on what services they can offer because of health concerns. Other businesses have either permanently closed or remain closed because they are unable to serve customers.

"There are 600,000 small businesses in New York employing 4.2 million people, some degree of which can't go back to work," he said. "That has to be fixed."

Carabajal stressed that there is a need for federal aid to help state and local governments, which are also facing budget struggles due to the pandemic. There have been ongoing negotiations at the federal level, but so far no agreement has been reached to provide aid to state and local governments.

"We need to know what that's going to be and we need to be able to plan on it," she said.

One possible source of revenue is the legalization and taxation of marijuana. Other states have legalized the recreational use of marijuana.