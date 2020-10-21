NY Assembly candidates Carabajal, Lemondes differ on how to close state budget gap

Among the differences between Democratic candidate Dia Carabajal and Republican John Lemondes in the 126th Assembly District race is what policies they would support to close a multi-billion dollar state budget deficit.
New York's budget deficit is at least $14.5 billion. There have been calls to increase taxes on the wealthy, which is a proposal that Carabajal, D-Auburn, supports. In addition to tax hikes on the rich, she thinks adding tax brackets for top earners is a possibility.
"This is something that we need look at very seriously," she said during the Wednesday Morning Roundtable. "While that will not close the budget gap, it certainly will help and over time it will help as well after our crisis."
Lemondes, R-LaFayette, disagrees. One of his top priorities, if elected, is to address the state's population decline. He thinks higher taxes have contributed to more people leaving the state.
He also criticized the state's minimum wage, which is increasing to $15 an hour in downstate areas and $12.50 an hour in upstate New York, and high utility rates.
"These things are not good by any measure. We can do better," he said. "And this is why I'm running for office to represent individual citizens, business owners like myself who are getting crushed by our current environment."
Both candidates agreed that the COVID-19 pandemic has exacerbated the state's budget gap. While New York entered the fiscal year with a deficit, the lack of tax revenue has increased the shortfall.
Support Local Journalism
Lemondes thinks one way to reduce the deficit is to reopen the economy. He noted that while some businesses are open, they have limits on what services they can offer because of health concerns. Other businesses have either permanently closed or remain closed because they are unable to serve customers.
The candidates for the state's 126th Assembly District, Democrat Dia Carabajal and Republica…
"There are 600,000 small businesses in New York employing 4.2 million people, some degree of which can't go back to work," he said. "That has to be fixed."
Carabajal stressed that there is a need for federal aid to help state and local governments, which are also facing budget struggles due to the pandemic. There have been ongoing negotiations at the federal level, but so far no agreement has been reached to provide aid to state and local governments.
"We need to know what that's going to be and we need to be able to plan on it," she said.
One possible source of revenue is the legalization and taxation of marijuana. Other states have legalized the recreational use of marijuana.
Carabajal said she supports legalizing marijuana. Lemondes is against the idea.
The two candidates are vying to succeed state Assemblyman Gary Finch, who is retiring after representing parts of Cayuga County and central New York for more than 20 years. He was first elected in 1999.
Early voting begins Saturday in New York. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.