NY Assembly candidates Carabajal, Lemondes on the issues: Taxes, bail reform and more

Carabajal: She opposes the bail reform law, but for different reasons. She agrees that the cash bail system needs reform, but thinks the process of enacting the law was flawed.

The bail reform measure was included in the 2019-20 state budget. The decision to include it in the budget allowed the governor and lawmakers to avoid public deliberation of its contents.

"It was needed, but when you push it through the way it came through and then you push it on people, then you don't have consensus and it will ultimately fail," she said.

Governor's executive powers during the pandemic

Carabajal: She praised Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of the pandemic response, but does think it's time to narrow the executive powers.

"There is a time when a single leader needs to be in charge, and that usually is a time of crisis," she said. She added that she's not saying the pandemic is over, but thinks that New Yorkers are familiar with what they have to do to contain the spread of the virus.

Lemondes: He says the governor's executive authority granted to him to respond to the pandemic should be reined in.

"That's the legislature's job and generally when you have more minds involved, assuming that everybody is able to act timely, more minds drive you to a better conclusion," he said.

