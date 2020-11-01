NY Assembly candidates Carabajal, Lemondes on the issues: Taxes, bail reform and more

Beginning in January, the 126th Assembly District will have a new representative.
Assemblyman Gary Finch is retiring after serving in the state Legislature for more than 20 years. His successor will be Dia Carabajal, a former Auburn city councilor and school board member, or John Lemondes, a retired Army colonel who is now a sheep farmer.
There are many differences between Carabajal, D-Auburn, and Lemondes, R-LaFayette, on the issues. Whether it's how to tackle the state's nearly $15 billion budget deficit or what action is needed to aid the pandemic response, they disagree on the best path forward for the 126th district and New York.
The Citizen recently asked the two candidates for their positions on six key issues.
Taxes
Lemondes: He supports lowering or eliminating personal income taxes. State estate taxes can be lowered or eliminated, too, or the exclusion should be raised. Any changes, he says, should be phased in to provide the least disruption.
"If you have people and businesses knowing that they've got a chance, that the environment exists for them to prosper and grow, then they won't leave and they will stay."
One proposal he opposes is taxing the wealthiest New Yorkers. That's one idea being floated with the state facing a $14.9 billion budget deficit.
"You can tax them to death," he said. "It's not going to solve the problem."
Carabajal: She supports increasing taxes on the wealthiest New Yorkers and closing loopholes. She says, based on percentage, the high-income earners aren't paying their fair share in taxes.
"They're paying less than the middle class, which puts the burden on the middle class. So get rid of those loopholes."
As part of taxing the rich, she supports creating new tax brackets. And she thinks that fixing the education funding formula could help lower taxes. If you address the formula, she says, the local tax burden would decrease.
Economic development
Carabajal: She grew to embrace one of the state's signature programs, the Downtown Revitalization Initiative, after Auburn won a $10 million grant to support redevelopment projects.
Over time, it's possible that more communities will benefit from the program. (It was put on hold this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and the lack of available funding.) But she says she opposes the "Hunger Games-kind of distribution that comes out of Albany." That's a reference to the competitions that are held to distribute state funding for economic development projects.
"I'm not a fan," she said, comparing it to the way school aid is distributed to districts.
Lemondes: He's not a fan of gimmicks. He thinks the state should ditch its economic development programs, especially the film tax credit program for movie and television productions, in favor of a basic approach.
That approach would include encouraging people to stay in New York with "decent policies," such as tax cuts and lower regulations.
Water quality
Lemondes: As a four-year member of the Onondaga County Soil and Water Conservation District's board of directors, this is an issue that's important to him. He wants the state to continue its enforcement, financial and scientific roles in ensuring that drinking water remains safe, especially for residents who rely on water from Owasco and Skaneateles lakes — two drinking water sources in the 126th district.
As a member of the Assembly, he would support state investments to preserve water quality and maintain communications with lake associations.
"You're not going to do anything if you can't drink," he said.
Carabajal: She views protecting drinking water quality as an important state function. She says the state has three main roles: Funding, regulation and assisting with infrastructure.
Support Local Journalism
The infrastructure portion involves projects, such as restoring wetlands or ensuring that the appropriate culverts are installed so that sludge isn't going from roadways into lakes and tributaries.
She was a member of the Auburn City Council during part of the process for rewriting Owasco Lake watershed regulations. She said it was quite an undertaking because it involved several governments, including counties and every town board in the watershed.
Regarding the funding question, she said it's important that the state provides support for projects within watersheds. She also wants to ensure that the state Department of Environmental Conservation is fully funded.
"The state could provide those programs that can help to repair the natural habitat to the changes in our lakes," she said.
COVID-19 response
Carabajal: The first step, she says, is advocating for federal funding. State and local government officials are calling on Congress and President Donald Trump to provide aid to the states and localities.
"I don't even want to call it aid," Carabajal said. "It's money that we've paid in taxes that needs to come back to our state."
Overall, she thinks the response needs to continue to focus on the economic and health impacts of the pandemic. She supports incentives to aid the economic recovery, including tax relief for businesses. She also backs direct aid for families, especially those affected by job losses.
Lemondes: As the state continues to respond to the health crisis, he believes that actions should be based on guidance from medical experts. But he also acknowledges the need for federal funding to help the state's economic recovery.
He accused House Speaker Nancy Pelosi of "holding things up" at the federal level and preventing aid from being delivered to state and local governments.
"That's hurting us all," he said.
Bail reform
Lemondes: He opposes the state's bail reform law, which eliminated cash bail for most misdemeanor and nonviolent felony offenses. He thinks judges are best equipped to determine whether bail should be set, and supports the establishment of a "dangerousness" standard. New York does not have such a standard when determining whether cash bail should be set in certain cases.
The impact of the law, he said, is "crippling our police forces." He's heard that officers are either taking retirement when it's available, or they are resigning in protest. He also believes that the bail reform law has contributed to a rise in crime across the state.
"A country or a locality or a state that can't protect itself and police itself is doomed to failure," Lemondes said.
Carabajal: She opposes the bail reform law, but for different reasons. She agrees that the cash bail system needs reform, but thinks the process of enacting the law was flawed.
The bail reform measure was included in the 2019-20 state budget. The decision to include it in the budget allowed the governor and lawmakers to avoid public deliberation of its contents.
"It was needed, but when you push it through the way it came through and then you push it on people, then you don't have consensus and it will ultimately fail," she said.
Governor's executive powers during the pandemic
Carabajal: She praised Gov. Andrew Cuomo's handling of the pandemic response, but does think it's time to narrow the executive powers.
"There is a time when a single leader needs to be in charge, and that usually is a time of crisis," she said. She added that she's not saying the pandemic is over, but thinks that New Yorkers are familiar with what they have to do to contain the spread of the virus.
Lemondes: He says the governor's executive authority granted to him to respond to the pandemic should be reined in.
"That's the legislature's job and generally when you have more minds involved, assuming that everybody is able to act timely, more minds drive you to a better conclusion," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.