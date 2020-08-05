NY Assembly candidates Dia Carabajal, John Lemondes ready to debate

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

John Lemondes issued the challenge, but Dia Carabajal said she's already received invitations to participate in debates and forums in the 126th Assembly District.

Lemondes, R-LaFayette, on Tuesday challenged Carabajal, D-Auburn, to four debates — one in each of the district's four counties — in September and October. The 126th district includes portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, opportunities for candidates to interact with voters at in-person events are limited. Lemondes believes the debates will be even more important in this year's election.

"Being accessible to voters and listening to their concerns is the most important job for a legislator," Lemondes said. "These debates will be a great opportunity for voters to ask questions and get straight answers."

Carabajal responded to Lemondes' challenge during an interview with The Citizen. She said the League of Women Voters in Cortland County has already invited the candidates to participate in a forum. There is also an invitation for a Chenango County forum.