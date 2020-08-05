NY Assembly candidates Dia Carabajal, John Lemondes ready to debate

John Lemondes issued the challenge, but Dia Carabajal said she's already received invitations to participate in debates and forums in the 126th Assembly District.
Lemondes, R-LaFayette, on Tuesday challenged Carabajal, D-Auburn, to four debates — one in each of the district's four counties — in September and October. The 126th district includes portions of Cayuga, Chenango, Cortland and Onondaga counties.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, opportunities for candidates to interact with voters at in-person events are limited. Lemondes believes the debates will be even more important in this year's election.
"Being accessible to voters and listening to their concerns is the most important job for a legislator," Lemondes said. "These debates will be a great opportunity for voters to ask questions and get straight answers."
Carabajal responded to Lemondes' challenge during an interview with The Citizen. She said the League of Women Voters in Cortland County has already invited the candidates to participate in a forum. There is also an invitation for a Chenango County forum.
Cayuga Community College, in partnership with The Citizen, usually hosts televised debates for state legislative races, including the 126th district. Carabajal has participated in the CCC forums as a candidate for Auburn City Council and school board.
For Carabajal, it's important that any debates or forums are hosted by impartial organizations, such as media outlets.
"I'm happy to participate with nonpartisan groups who do these forums and they do them from a fair place," she said. "I definitely will (debate) when asked, and I'm happy to have those discussions."
Carabajal and Lemondes are vying to succeed retiring state Assemblyman Gary Finch. Finch, R-Springport, announced in February that he will not seek reelection this year. He has been in office since 1999.
Lemondes defeated Danny Fitzpatrick to win the Republican nomination. He also has the Conservative and Independence party lines. Carabajal didn't have a primary for the Democratic nomination. She will also appear on the Working Families Party line.
Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
