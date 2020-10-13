NY Assembly candidates Manktelow, Comegys debate how state should close deficit

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

"We have to look at what we are willing to do to make sure that we can cover that gap to begin with," he said.

Manktelow disagrees with the proposal to raise taxes. He prefers an examination of the other side of the ledger.

"We definitely have a spending problem in New York state," he said. If we are going to move forward, we cannot just continue to raise taxes."

While they don't agree on the best approach for addressing the deficit, Comegys and Manktelow share the view that the federal government should act now to provide aid to state and local governments.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state leaders have called on the federal government to allocate billions in aid for state and local governments. Local government leaders in central New York and across the state have submitted their own requests for emergency assistance due to the pandemic.

"We need to have a plan working now," Comegys said. "If we're not working on it now, what are we doing?"

Manktelow is seeking a second term representing the 130th district, which includes all of Wayne County and portions of Cayuga and Oswego counties. This is Comegys' second run for state Assembly.