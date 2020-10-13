NY Assembly candidates Manktelow, Comegys debate how state should close deficit

The COVID-19 pandemic is the main focus, but the candidates in the 130th Assembly District acknowledged Tuesday that the state must address a growing multi-billion dollar budget deficit. But they differ on how that large gap should be closed.
At a debate hosted by Cayuga Community College and sponsored by The Citizen, Republican Assemblyman Brian Manktelow and Democratic challenger Scott Comegys offered their ideas to erase the budget deficit.
Manktelow, R-Lyons, first wants to see the data. The budget gap was at least $14 billion for the current fiscal year, which runs through March 31, 2021. The state projects a budget deficit of more than $30 billion over the next two years.
But those figures were provided over the summer. Manktelow wants updated numbers to help develop plans for reducing the deficit.
"Until we have that number or a really good educated guess of where we're at, I don't know how we, as a state, can move forward," he said.
Comegys, D-Palmyra, said that before COVID-19 affected the state's finances, the budget gap was at $6 billion. It's grown because of the pandemic's effect on the economy. State and local governments report lower sales tax receipts because of the two-month economic shutdown.
To close the budget deficit, he thinks there should be revenue-raising actions, including higher taxes for wealthy individuals.
"We have to look at what we are willing to do to make sure that we can cover that gap to begin with," he said.
Manktelow disagrees with the proposal to raise taxes. He prefers an examination of the other side of the ledger.
"We definitely have a spending problem in New York state," he said. If we are going to move forward, we cannot just continue to raise taxes."
While they don't agree on the best approach for addressing the deficit, Comegys and Manktelow share the view that the federal government should act now to provide aid to state and local governments.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo and other state leaders have called on the federal government to allocate billions in aid for state and local governments. Local government leaders in central New York and across the state have submitted their own requests for emergency assistance due to the pandemic.
"We need to have a plan working now," Comegys said. "If we're not working on it now, what are we doing?"
Manktelow is seeking a second term representing the 130th district, which includes all of Wayne County and portions of Cayuga and Oswego counties. This is Comegys' second run for state Assembly.
The race is a rematch of the 2018 election in the 130th district. Manktelow defeated Comegys to fill the seat vacated by Bob Oaks, a longtime state assemblyman.
Early voting begins Oct. 24 and runs through Nov. 1. Election Day is Tuesday, Nov. 3.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
