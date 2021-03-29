NY Assembly GOP: Fast-tracking prison closures 'unfair'

As Gov. Andrew Cuomo seeks to close more prisons, a group of Republican state lawmakers wants him to reconsider his plan.
GOP members of the Assembly Committee on Correction released a white paper last week that questions the legality of expediting prison closures. Under a law signed by former Gov. George Pataki, the commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision needs to notify local governments and employees at least 12 months before a correctional facility is closed.
However, many of the prison closures during Cuomo's time as governor have been expedited with a much shorter notification requirement. In each of the last two budgets, the governor sought — and received — the authority to close more prisons as long he gave at least 90 days' notice to state legislative leaders.
Cuomo used that power to close five prisons, three of which will cease operations by the end of March.
Now, Cuomo wants to close more prisons over the next two fiscal years. In his executive budget proposal, he asked for another 90-day notification requirement to shut down additional correctional facilities. It's unknown how many prisons he wants to close, but acting DOCCS Commissioner Anthony Annucci testified at a budget hearing in February that the state is looking to eliminate approximately 1,800 beds.
"It's the toughest decision to do to close a correctional facility," Annucci told lawmakers. "I do not underestimate the impact on the staff or the surrounding communities."
The while paper released by Assembly Republicans details some of the negative effects of the closures on surrounding communities, including the impact on workers who are transferred to other facilities or take other jobs in the department.
Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, a Gowanda Republican, said more time is needed for communities and employees to prepare for the closures.
"The governor has a reduced a years' worth of preparation into 60 or 90 days," he said. "This is both illegal and unfair."
The lawmakers also expressed concerns about the impact of the closures on the remaining correctional facilities. They noted that assaults on staff have increased, with 1,047 assaults on staff reported in 2020. That was up from 1,033 assaults in 2019.
Assemblyman Phil Palmesano said while Cuomo boasts about the prison closures — the state has closed 20 prisons since Cuomo became governor in 2011 — the policies have created a "dangerous, powder-keg environment."
"Prison closures are already devastating enough to the employees, families and local communities, but fast-tracking these closures in 90 days just adds insult to injury, is cruel and shows a complete lack of respect for the brave men and women who have dedicated their lives to work a very dangerous job to keep us safe," Palmesano, R-Corning, said.
Cuomo and state legislative leaders — Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie and Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins — are working to finalize the 2021-22 state budget. There is disagreement on whether the budget should give Cuomo authority to expedite the closure of prisons.
The state Senate's budget proposal would allow Cuomo to shutter more prisons if he gives 180 days' notice. The state Assembly's budget proposal wouldn't give the governor authority to accelerate prison closures.
