NY Assembly GOP: Fast-tracking prison closures 'unfair'

"It's the toughest decision to do to close a correctional facility," Annucci told lawmakers. "I do not underestimate the impact on the staff or the surrounding communities."

The while paper released by Assembly Republicans details some of the negative effects of the closures on surrounding communities, including the impact on workers who are transferred to other facilities or take other jobs in the department.

Assemblyman Joseph Giglio, a Gowanda Republican, said more time is needed for communities and employees to prepare for the closures.

"The governor has a reduced a years' worth of preparation into 60 or 90 days," he said. "This is both illegal and unfair."

The lawmakers also expressed concerns about the impact of the closures on the remaining correctional facilities. They noted that assaults on staff have increased, with 1,047 assaults on staff reported in 2020. That was up from 1,033 assaults in 2019.

Assemblyman Phil Palmesano said while Cuomo boasts about the prison closures — the state has closed 20 prisons since Cuomo became governor in 2011 — the policies have created a "dangerous, powder-keg environment."