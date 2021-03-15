NY Assembly, Senate differ on allowing Cuomo to speed up prison closures

There is disagreement in the state Legislature on whether Gov. Andrew Cuomo should be given authority to expedite the closure of more New York prisons over the next two years.
The state Senate's one-house budget released over the weekend would allow Cuomo to close more prisons as long as he notifies legislative leaders at least 180 days before shuttering the facilities. But the Assembly's proposal excludes language to expedite prison closures.
Under state law, there is a one-year notification requirement to close a correctional facility. However, Cuomo has sought to expedite that process in the last two budget cycles.
In the 2019-20 fiscal year, the final budget contained language that would require Cuomo to give 90 days' notice before closing state prisons. Cuomo closed two state prisons in 2019 — Lincoln and Livingston correctional facilities.
He requested the same language in his spending plan last year. It was included in the final budget, and he used it to close three prisons — Gowanda and Watertown correctional facilities, plus the annex at Clinton Correctional Facility.
Anthony Annucci, acting commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, told legislators at a budget hearing in February that the prisons would be closed by the end of March.
Cuomo has shut down 21 prisons since he became governor in 2011. There are plans for more, according to his executive budget proposal. He is asking for the same authority from the state Legislature — to close prisons as long as he gives legislative leaders 90 days' notice. But there is a difference this time. Instead of having that authority in one fiscal year, he wants it spread over two fiscal years. That would allow him to speed up the closure of prisons during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years.
Annucci said DOCCS anticipates "additional facility closures in the upcoming two fiscal years" because of the continued decline of the incarcerated population. As of March 1, there are 32,384 incarcerated individuals in state prisons, a 54.1% drop from when the system reached a high of 72,649 in 1999.
The state hasn't publicly revealed which facilities could be closed. But Annucci said the plan is to eliminate approximately 1,800 more beds.
The Assembly and Senate are expected to pass their one-house budget bills this week. Negotiations between Cuomo and legislative leaders are expected to ramp up after that with a goal of finalizing the budget before April 1 — the start of the new fiscal year.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.