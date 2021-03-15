NY Assembly, Senate differ on allowing Cuomo to speed up prison closures

Anthony Annucci, acting commissioner of the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, told legislators at a budget hearing in February that the prisons would be closed by the end of March.

Cuomo has shut down 21 prisons since he became governor in 2011. There are plans for more, according to his executive budget proposal. He is asking for the same authority from the state Legislature — to close prisons as long as he gives legislative leaders 90 days' notice. But there is a difference this time. Instead of having that authority in one fiscal year, he wants it spread over two fiscal years. That would allow him to speed up the closure of prisons during the 2021-22 and 2022-23 fiscal years.

Annucci said DOCCS anticipates "additional facility closures in the upcoming two fiscal years" because of the continued decline of the incarcerated population. As of March 1, there are 32,384 incarcerated individuals in state prisons, a 54.1% drop from when the system reached a high of 72,649 in 1999.

The state hasn't publicly revealed which facilities could be closed. But Annucci said the plan is to eliminate approximately 1,800 more beds.

The Assembly and Senate are expected to pass their one-house budget bills this week. Negotiations between Cuomo and legislative leaders are expected to ramp up after that with a goal of finalizing the budget before April 1 — the start of the new fiscal year.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.