NY Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, a Cayuga County rep, has COVID-19

Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, who represents Wayne County and parts of Cayuga and Oswego counties, has tested positive for COVID-19.

Manktelow's office confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday. Last week, the assemblyman posted on his Facebook page that he was in quarantine. But he did not reveal whether he tested positive or if he was exposed to the virus.

"Fortunately, due to the long weekend, I did not see my staff and they are still in the office," Manktelow, R-Lyons, wrote. "While I have had to move appointments and reschedule meetings, my staff and I are still committed to serving the citizens of the 130th Assembly District. My amazing staff is still in the office, and we are in constant contact."

Manktelow isn't vaccinated. He told The Citizen in April that he wanted to wait until the vaccine was available to all of his constituents in the 130th Assembly District. But he has also shared that, due to undisclosed health issues, he has been advised not to get the vaccine.