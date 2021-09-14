 Skip to main content
GOVERNMENT

NY Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, a Cayuga County rep, has COVID-19

Albany

Assemblymen Brian Manktelow, R-Lyons, debates legislation in June 2019.

 Hans Pennink, Associated Press

Assemblyman Brian Manktelow, who represents Wayne County and parts of Cayuga and Oswego counties, has tested positive for COVID-19. 

Manktelow's office confirmed the diagnosis on Tuesday. Last week, the assemblyman posted on his Facebook page that he was in quarantine. But he did not reveal whether he tested positive or if he was exposed to the virus. 

"Fortunately, due to the long weekend, I did not see my staff and they are still in the office," Manktelow, R-Lyons, wrote. "While I have had to move appointments and reschedule meetings, my staff and I are still committed to serving the citizens of the 130th Assembly District. My amazing staff is still in the office, and we are in constant contact." 

Manktelow isn't vaccinated. He told The Citizen in April that he wanted to wait until the vaccine was available to all of his constituents in the 130th Assembly District. But he has also shared that, due to undisclosed health issues, he has been advised not to get the vaccine. 

He is the third current or former member of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation to test positive for COVID-19 during the pandemic. While they were still in office, former Assemblyman Gary Finch and former state Sen. Jim Seward were hospitalized with COVID-19. In Seward's case, he was placed on a ventilator. Both leaders recovered and were released from the hospital. 

Manktelow, 58, has represented the 130th district since 2019. He succeeded longtime state Assemblyman Bob Oaks. His district includes towns in northern Cayuga County. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

