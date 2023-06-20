The New York Air National Guard is assisting with the search and rescue operation for a submersible carrying five tourists that went missing Sunday during a dive to view the wreckage of the Titanic.

Following a request from the U.S. Coast Guard, the 106th Rescue Wing based on Long Island sent an HC-130J Combat King search and rescue aircraft on Monday. The aircraft carrying 13 Airmen, including pararescue jumpers, used infrared radar to search an area in the Atlantic Ocean, according to Gov. Kathy Hochul.

The plane returned at 2 a.m. Tuesday, but deployed again to help find the missing vessel.

"The women and men of New York's Air National Guard are always ready to lend a helping hand," Hochul said. "I commend the members of the 106th Rescue Wing for their efforts to assist the U.S. Coast Guard in this search and rescue operation."

The U.S. military and other countries, including France, are lending support to find the submersible. The U.S. Coast Guard said Tuesday that the vessel has about 40 hours of breathable air remaining.

The five passengers were traveling to the wreckage of the Titanic, which is located about 370 miles off the coast of Newfoundland, a Canadian province. The ship, which sunk in 1912, is nearly 13,000 below the ocean's surface.

This isn't the first time the 106th Rescue Wing has assisted with an emergency situation on the Atlantic Ocean. In May 2022, the Air National Guard unit delivered medical supplies to a sailboat. A sailor aboard the boat had been burned in an accident, according to Hochul's office.

In 2017, the 106th Rescue Wing's pararescue jumpers jumped into the Atlantic Ocean to perform emergency surgery on two seamen aboard a cargo ship who had been injured in a fire.

Now, the unit is assisting with the prominent search and rescue operation involving a Titanic tourist submersible.

"When the Coast Guard called on the New York Air National Guard's 106th Rescue Wing for assistance in this search mission, our Airmen responded quickly and professionally as they have in the past when called for other missions," said Maj. Gen. Ray Shields, adjutant general of the New York National Guard. "Our men and women are always ready to respond when needed."