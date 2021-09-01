NY Attorney General Letitia James makes unannounced stop to tour Auburn heritage center

AUBURN — The Equal Rights Heritage Center had a prominent guest on Wednesday.
New York Attorney General Letitia James made an unannounced visit to the Auburn welcome center, a site she was eager to see while in central New York. It's her first stop in Cayuga County since becoming attorney general in 2019.
It was a moving experience for James, who toured the center for about an hour. Courtney Rae Kasper, the visitor experience manager at the Equal Rights Heritage Center, led the tour.
The Equal Rights Heritage Center has exhibits featuring important historical figures, such as abolitionists Frederick Douglass and Harriet Tubman, women's suffragists and leaders of the LGBTQ movement. As James made her way through the facility, which opened in 2018, she took time to digest the information and utilize some of the interactive features of the exhibits.
At the center's social justice table, James paused to scroll through a tablet before continuing her tour. The final part of the tour was a timeline detailing the history of New Yorkers organizing for human rights, LGBTQ rights and women's suffrage. The timeline contains photos of women's suffrage rallies in the early 20th century and Women's Marches in 2017. There are also photos of the Black Lives Matter movement and marches in support of civil rights.
From start to finish, it takes about 20 minutes to complete the timeline. James did not move and rarely spoke as the slides appeared, one by one, on the screen.
The tour concluded with a stop at the Taste NY Market inside the heritage center. New York-made products, including several food items, are available at the market. James made several purchases, including granola and maple syrup.
After the tour, James told Kasper that the center is "amazing." She offered a similar review in an interview with The Citizen.
"I enjoyed it, but I need more time here," she said. "I look forward to coming back."
James' visit carried political significance because of her standing as a statewide elected official and, potentially, a gubernatorial candidate in 2022. Auburn elected leaders, including Mayor Michael Quill, joined the tour. Some Democratic candidates for local offices were also present.
So far, James hasn't committed to running for governor. Gov. Kathy Hochul, who was sworn in last week after Andrew Cuomo's resignation, plans to seek a full term.
Before visiting the Equal Rights Heritage Center, James attended the New York State Fair. When asked by reporters there whether she will run for governor, she said her focus is on the fair.
James would be a formidable candidate for governor. She is in her first term as attorney general and previously served as public advocate in New York City. She is also a former New York City Council member.
Her political aspirations weren't the focus of her visit on Wednesday. The visit to the Equal Rights Heritage Center served as a reminder of what she strives to do each day as the state's top law enforcement officer.
"It's about the law and using the law both as a sword and a shield," she said. "And standing up for justice each and every day and ensuring that no one is locked out of the sunshine of opportunity and recognizing that everyone should live to the fullest potential and every child in the state of New York should thrive."
James added that she uses her office and the law to knock down barriers to New Yorkers' right to vote, right to health care and access to a clean environment.
"That's my role. That's my mission," she continued. "It's my commitment to justice. It's the reason why I wake up each and every day with this fire in my belly to do the right thing on behalf of the residents of the great state of New York."
