NY Attorney General Letitia James makes unannounced stop to tour Auburn heritage center

Her political aspirations weren't the focus of her visit on Wednesday. The visit to the Equal Rights Heritage Center served as a reminder of what she strives to do each day as the state's top law enforcement officer.

"It's about the law and using the law both as a sword and a shield," she said. "And standing up for justice each and every day and ensuring that no one is locked out of the sunshine of opportunity and recognizing that everyone should live to the fullest potential and every child in the state of New York should thrive."

James added that she uses her office and the law to knock down barriers to New Yorkers' right to vote, right to health care and access to a clean environment.

"That's my role. That's my mission," she continued. "It's my commitment to justice. It's the reason why I wake up each and every day with this fire in my belly to do the right thing on behalf of the residents of the great state of New York."

