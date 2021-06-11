NY attorney general opens hotline for early voting, primary election issues

James said registered voters should know that they have the right to accessible elections that are free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.

“New Yorkers should be able to exercise their right to vote with confidence and ease," James said in a news release. “As some states move to limit voting rights, we are doubling down on voter protection and support. This hotline will address any challenges voters face across the state and provide guidance for those casting a ballot. My office is committed to ensuring New Yorkers are able to vote safely and effectively and will do everything in its power to protect fair and equal elections.”