NY attorney general opens hotline for early voting, primary election issues

New York Attorney General Letitia James on Friday announced that her office will make its Election Protection Hotline available for the primary election and during the early voting period that precedes it.
The hotline will be available to troubleshoot and resolve a range of issues encountered by voters, including voting by absentee ballot due to the COVID-19 crisis or in-person at their polling place.
Voters experiencing problems may call the hotline at (800) 771-7755, submit complaints online or email election.hotline@ag.ny.gov. The hotline and digital forms are accessible in multiple languages. The hotline will open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, June 12, through Sunday, June 20, for the entire early voting period, and between 6 a.m. and 9 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, June 22. The office also has an online guide for frequently asked questions.
Hotline calls and written requests for election-related assistance are processed by attorneys and staff in the Attorney General’s Civil Rights Bureau. The AG's office said that is has operated the voter access hotline since November 2012 and that during previous elections has fielded hundreds — and sometimes thousands — of complaints from voters across the state and worked with local election officials and others to address issues.
James said registered voters should know that they have the right to accessible elections that are free from coercion or intimidation, whether by election officials or any other person.
“New Yorkers should be able to exercise their right to vote with confidence and ease," James said in a news release. “As some states move to limit voting rights, we are doubling down on voter protection and support. This hotline will address any challenges voters face across the state and provide guidance for those casting a ballot. My office is committed to ensuring New Yorkers are able to vote safely and effectively and will do everything in its power to protect fair and equal elections.”