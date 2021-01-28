NY attorney general: State undercounted nursing home COVID-19 deaths by 50%

A preliminary investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James found New York appears to have undercounted its COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes by approximately 50%.
The inquiry by James, which also focused on other matters related to how nursing homes handled COVID-19 outbreaks, analyzed data from 62 nursing homes — about 10% of the facilities in New York. The nursing homes provided data on how many residents died, including those who were transferred to hospitals.
According to James' report, the facilities reported 1,914 total deaths to the state attorney general's office. But in its publications, the state Department of Health disclosed 1,229 deaths, underreporting the actual total by 55%.
The state COVID-19 tracker, which is administered by the Department of Health, acknowledges that the data doesn't include deaths that occurred outside of the facility. As of Thursday, there were 5,928 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,783 presumed deaths in nursing homes. But the totals don't include any residents who were transferred to hospitals and later died.
Three examples cited in the attorney general's report highlight the discrepancy in reporting COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes. One facility, as of May 2020, had 11 confirmed COVID-19 deaths, one suspected death and four hospital deaths. The data was provided to the attorney general's office and the state Department of Health. But the health department only published one confirmed COVID-19 death at the facility until July 31. When it updated the data, it only included the 11 confirmed deaths at the facility, not the suspected death or the four hospital fatalities.
In early August, one facility reported five confirmed and six presumed COVID-19 deaths, while another had one confirmed and six presumed deaths. However, when the facilities provided data to the attorney general's office, there were higher death tolls. The facility that initially said it had 11 deaths at the facility reported there were 27 total deaths and 13 residents who died at a hospital — 29 more deaths than what was originally disclosed.
The facility that reported it had one confirmed and six presumed COVID-19 deaths actually had 31 suspected virus-related deaths, a difference of 25 fatalities.
"Applying the data that these 62 nursing homes reported to (the Office of the Attorney General), which includes resident deaths occurring in the facility and in the hospital after transfer, shows a significantly higher number of resident COVID-19 deaths can be identified than is reflected in the deaths publicized by (the Department of Health)," James' office wrote in its report.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo's administration has faced criticism for not disclosing the actual number of COVID-19 deaths in nursing homes, including those who died after being transferred to hospitals. There has been pressure to release the data, but the state Department of Health hasn't revealed the actual COVID-19 death toll for nursing home residents.
The attorney general's investigation commenced in early March after receiving complaints about the neglect of nursing home residents amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The office established a hotline, which received 774 complaints from family members through Aug. 3. There were an additional 179 complaints submitted through Nov. 16.
While data disclosure is one part of the investigation, James issued other preliminary findings. Her office found a lack of compliance with infection protocols, which put residents at increased risk during the pandemic, and that nursing homes with lower Centers for Medicaid and Medicare Services staffing ratings had higher COVID fatality rates than facilities with higher staffing ratings.
There was also "insufficient" personal protective equipment and COVID-19 testing in nursing homes, and a lack of compliance by nursing homes with an executive order issued by Cuomo requiring family members to be informed when there is a positive case in the facility.
The report also pans "government guidance requiring the admission of COVID-19 patients into nursing homes." Federal guidance is included in James' inquiry, but the report also references the state Department of Health's March 25 guidance which stated that "no resident shall be denied re-admission or admission to the nursing home solely based on a confirmed or suspected diagnosis of COVID-19." It also prohibited nursing homes from requiring hospitalized residents who are "medically stable" to be tested for COVID-19 before they are admitted or re-admitted to the facility.
The attorney general's report found that there were 4,000 nursing home deaths after the March 25 guidance was issued to nursing homes, including some facilities that didn't have reported COVID-19 cases before the admission of hospital residents who had tested positive for the virus.
"While additional data and analysis would be required to ascertain the effect of such admissions in individual facilities, these admissions may have contributed to increased risk of nursing home resident infection, and subsequent fatalities (whether due to actual transmission of infection from new residents to incumbent residents, or due to the facilities' poor self-assessment during the admission process that was followed by failure to provide appropriate care to that patient or other residents)," the attorney general's office wrote.
The investigation isn't finished. James said her office is investigating more than 20 nursing homes due to concerns about the facilities' conduct during the first wave of the COVID-19 pandemic. In a statement, she noted the importance of understanding why New York nursing home residents died at an alarming rate.
"While we cannot bring back the individuals we lost to this crisis, this report seeks to offer transparency that the public deserves and to spur increased action to protect our most vulnerable residents," James said. "Nursing home residents and workers deserve to live and work in safe environments, and I will continue to work hard to safeguard this basic right during this precarious time."
