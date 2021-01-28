NY attorney general: State undercounted nursing home COVID-19 deaths by 50%

A preliminary investigation by state Attorney General Letitia James found New York appears to have undercounted its COVID-19 death toll in nursing homes by approximately 50%.

The inquiry by James, which also focused on other matters related to how nursing homes handled COVID-19 outbreaks, analyzed data from 62 nursing homes — about 10% of the facilities in New York. The nursing homes provided data on how many residents died, including those who were transferred to hospitals.

According to James' report, the facilities reported 1,914 total deaths to the state attorney general's office. But in its publications, the state Department of Health disclosed 1,229 deaths, underreporting the actual total by 55%.

The state COVID-19 tracker, which is administered by the Department of Health, acknowledges that the data doesn't include deaths that occurred outside of the facility. As of Thursday, there were 5,928 confirmed virus-related deaths and 2,783 presumed deaths in nursing homes. But the totals don't include any residents who were transferred to hospitals and later died.