NY attorney general: Switch to automated absentee voting due to coronavirus

As the coronavirus outbreak continues, New York Attorney General Letitia James wants the state to suspend in-person voting and mail every registered voter an absentee ballot for the April 28 presidential primary and special elections.

James supports the change because it would protect the health of poll workers and voters. She also believes it would lessen the effect on voter turnout if there's automatic absentee voting instead of in-person voting.

"Let's make it easier for every voter to cast their vote without spreading the coronavirus and jeopardizing public health," James said in a statement. "Democracy should not be suspended if there is a safe alternative."

Under James' plan, Democratic voters in New York would be sent absentee ballots to vote in the state's presidential primary on April 28. There are also five special elections to fill vacant seats, including the 50th state Senate District in the Syracuse area. All voters in those districts would receive a ballot.

The idea of switching, at least temporarily, to a vote-by-mail system has support in the state Legislature. Assemblyman Joseph Lentol will introduce a bill to establish an automatic absentee voting system for the April 28 elections.