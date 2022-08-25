NY attorney general urges Supreme Court to preserve Indian Child Welfare Act

New York Attorney General Letitia James has filed an amicus brief asking for the Supreme Court to maintain placement provisions for indigenous children that were established under the Indian Child Welfare Act.

The Indian Child Welfare Act took effect in 1978 and ensures that indigenous children who are removed from their parents are either placed with extended families or tribal homes.

The law is at the center of the Supreme Court case, Haaland v. Brackeen. Chad and Jennifer Brackeen, who attempted to adopt two Navajo children. The adoption of the boy was allowed, despite the Navajo Nation's intervention and tried to place the child with another Navajo family. When the Brackeens wanted to adopt another child, the boy's sister, the girl's extended family stepped in to adopt her.

The Brackeens filed a lawsuit challenging the law. A lower federal court sided with the couple and ruled that the law is unconstitutional. An appeals court reversed that ruling and decided that certain portions of the law were constitutional. But it also ruled that part of the law covering the states was unconstitutional.

James, along with 23 other state attorneys general, hopes the Supreme Court will let the law stand.

"Children are the future. Removing native children from their families and communities denies them the opportunity to be immersed in their heritage and denies these nations an integral part of their future," James said.

She continued, "The Indian Child Welfare Act was passed to help ensure that Native American children would have access to their communities and awareness about their history and cultural identity. I am proud to stand with a bipartisan group of my fellow attorneys general to defend this settled law and speak out against efforts to weaken or destroy it. We owe it to future generations to keep up this important fight."

James' efforts are supported by indigenous people in New York, including the Onondaga Nation.

Joe Heath, the Onondaga Nation's general counsel, explained that before the Indian Child Welfare Act was enacted, indigenous children were removed from their homes 20 times more than white children. He also noted that the unnecessary removal of children and placement into boarding schools led to abuse and thousands of deaths.

"These governmental policies of assimilation and genocide were designed to tear apart families and communities and to terminate indigenous cultures and nations," Heath said. "The Onondaga Nation vigorously opposes all attempts to weaken ICWA and its protections for indigenous children and families, and welcomes the support of those defending ICWA."

The Supreme Court will hear arguments in the case on Nov. 9.