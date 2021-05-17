NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services.

The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, an open dining and family room, a kitchen and a foyer. There is also a basement with 2,200 square feet of finished space. The basement portion of the house has two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a family room with a bar, a laundry room, and storage and mechanical rooms.

There are five fireplaces throughout the house, which also has a detached garage with a workshop. The house is on a 0.4-acre lot with a paved driveway.

More information about the house, including photos and legal documents, is available on the real estate auctions page at ogs.ny.gov/nysstore.

The auction will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Art and Home Center on the New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. Registration opens at 10 a.m.

The minimum bid is $240,000, with a $24,000 deposit required to bid on the house. The property is being sold "as-is," according to the state Office of General Services.