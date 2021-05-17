NY auctioning former SUNY ESF president's home in Syracuse area

An Onondaga County home formerly used as the SUNY College of Environmental Science and Forestry president's residence will be auctioned by the state Office of General Services.
The one-story home, which is located at 2 Bradford Heights Road in the town of DeWitt, has a 2,600-square-foot main floor with three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, an open dining and family room, a kitchen and a foyer. There is also a basement with 2,200 square feet of finished space. The basement portion of the house has two bedrooms, one full bathroom, a family room with a bar, a laundry room, and storage and mechanical rooms.
There are five fireplaces throughout the house, which also has a detached garage with a workshop. The house is on a 0.4-acre lot with a paved driveway.
More information about the house, including photos and legal documents, is available on the real estate auctions page at ogs.ny.gov/nysstore.
The auction will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, June 15, at the Art and Home Center on the New York State Fairgrounds, 581 State Fair Blvd., Geddes. Registration opens at 10 a.m.
The minimum bid is $240,000, with a $24,000 deposit required to bid on the house. The property is being sold "as-is," according to the state Office of General Services.
"Prospective bidders are encouraged to obtain professional advice prior to a public sale to ensure compliance with building codes and any planned use of the property," the agency explained in its terms of sale. "They are also encouraged to contact a financial institution before the auction to obtain pre-contract credit clearance and borrowing guidelines."
A real estate broker will be paid a 2.5% commission by the state if they represent the successful bidder who closes on the house.
Before the auction, the Office of General Services will allow property inspections by appointment. Appointments are available from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesday, May 19; 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday, May 24; and 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursday, June 3.
To schedule an inspection, interested parties should contact Laura Graham at (518) 473-1289 or by email at laura.graham@ogs.ny.gov; Corey Landy at (518) 402-2416 or by email at corey.landy@ogs.ny.gov; or Robert VanDeloo at (518) 474-9339 or by email at robert.vandeloo@ogs.ny.gov.
For the property inspections, visitors must follow COVID-19 safety and screening protocols, including mask-wearing and social distancing.
