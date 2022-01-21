NY awards $1.4 million in contracts to build Tully's state fair stand

The state Office of General Services has awarded four contracts worth more than $1.4 million to build a new concession stand for one of the New York State Fair's popular food vendors.

The largest of the contracts went to Upstate Companies I, a Chenango County-based construction company. With a low bid of $1,039,000, the company won the contract to construct the concession stand.

Two Auburn-area companies will be part of the project. Knapp Electric in Sennett won a $139,490 contract to handle the electrical work for the new stand. King & King Mechanical, also in Sennett, won the heating and ventilation contract with a $103,193 bid.

Burn Bros Contractors, of Syracuse, will install the stand's plumbing after bidding $136,080 for the work.

The contracts must be approved by state Comptroller Tom DiNapoli. But if they are, it will help give a major state fair vendor a permanent home.

Dave Bullard, a state fair spokesman, said the contracts are for the construction of a new stand for Tully's. The stand will be located between The Eatery and the midway.

"A concrete pad will be laid down for the building this year and the stand will be built after the 2022 fair in time to open for 2023," Bullard said.

Before the 2021 fair, Tully's, which has 13 locations in New York and Pennsylvania, had a temporary stand in the same location at the fair. The vendor skipped the 18-day fair last year due to a staffing shortage.

Bullard confirmed Tully's will return to the fair this year.

The state Office of General Services awarded more than $16.7 million in construction contracts, including the state fair concession stand project. The largest contract awarded was $5 million to Mega Builders, a Westbury-based contractor, for masonry repairs and maintenance at Empire State Plaza in Albany.

