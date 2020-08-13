NY awards $17.3M in grants to help protect Lake Ontario businesses against flooding

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

New York has awarded over $17 million to more than 140 businesses along the Lake Ontario shoreline to protect against future flooding.

The funding was provided through the Lake Ontario Business Resiliency Program. More than 140 businesses in the counties along the lake received state aid.

In Cayuga County, four businesses were awarded grants. Fair Point Marina and Grant's Vacation Park and Marina will each receive $200,000. Shady Shores Campground, which is also in Fair Haven, will get $197,875. Fair Haven Yacht Club netted a $100,000 grant.

The program is part of the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative established by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in response to the flooding that occurred in 2017 and 2019. The grants will help finance capital projects at businesses affected by the high water levels. Businesses could get reimbursed for up to 50% of their project costs, with a maximum award of $200,000.

"We know that climate change is real and there is no such thing as a 'hundred-year flood' — it's the new normal and we need to be prepared for anything Mother Nature sends our way," Cuomo said.