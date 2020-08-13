You are the owner of this article.
NY awards $17.3M in grants to help protect Lake Ontario businesses against flooding
NEW YORK

Fair Haven Flooding 7.JPG

FILE - In this June 2019 photo, lake levels continue to rise at Fair Haven Beach State Park.

 Kevin Rivoli, The Citizen

New York has awarded over $17 million to more than 140 businesses along the Lake Ontario shoreline to protect against future flooding. 

The funding was provided through the Lake Ontario Business Resiliency Program. More than 140 businesses in the counties along the lake received state aid. 

In Cayuga County, four businesses were awarded grants. Fair Point Marina and Grant's Vacation Park and Marina will each receive $200,000. Shady Shores Campground, which is also in Fair Haven, will get $197,875. Fair Haven Yacht Club netted a $100,000 grant. 

The program is part of the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative established by Gov. Andrew Cuomo in response to the flooding that occurred in 2017 and 2019. The grants will help finance capital projects at businesses affected by the high water levels. Businesses could get reimbursed for up to 50% of their project costs, with a maximum award of $200,000. 

"We know that climate change is real and there is no such thing as a 'hundred-year flood' — it's the new normal and we need to be prepared for anything Mother Nature sends our way," Cuomo said. 

Cuomo announced the creation of the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative in June 2019. The initiative includes a state commitment of up to $300 million to improve resiliency and boost economic development along the shoreline. 

For the business-focused program, eligible projects include moving and raising boat storage facilities, offices, parking lots and stores. Relocating and elevating fuel facilities, converting to floating docks and creating or retaining vegetated buffers were among the projects that could receive state support. 

"Thousands of New York state businesses span the shorelines of Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River and rely on these bodies of water for their way of life," said Eric Gertler, acting commissioner of Empire State Development and co-chair of the Lake Ontario Resiliency and Economic Development Initiative. 

Gertler continued, "Many of these businesses were severely impacted by reoccurring flooding and high water levels and this funding will help build these businesses back stronger and smarter than ever before so they can withstand future flooding events and remain integral components of their communities." 

It's the second announcement this week related to the state's investment in economic development and resiliency projects along Lake Ontario. Upgrades to parking lots at Fair Haven Beach State Park were completed to guard against future floods. The first phase of the multi-phase project received $1.2 million through the Lake Ontario REDI program. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

