NY awards $2M to conserve two Cayuga County farms

Two farms in Cayuga County will benefit from more than $2 million in grants awarded through the state's Farmland Protection Implementation Grants program.

New York Agricultural Land Trust has been awarded $1,318,284 to preserve 477 acres on Pearce Acres Farm in the towns of Aurelius and Springport. The grant was awarded under the viable agricultural land-other category.

In northern Cayuga County, Genesee Land Trust will get $779,082 to protect 197 acres on Woodworth Farm in the town of Sterling. The funding was available through the program's water protection category.

The grants are part of more than $38 million awarded by the state Department of Agriculture and Markets, which administers the Farmland Protection Implementation Grants program. The funding will conserve 11,772 acres of farmland in New York.

"We must continue to protect New York's precious farmland so our agricultural footprint can grow and so our producers can thrive for generations to come," Gov. Kathy Hochul said.

The grants to protect Cayuga County farms were two of three awarded in central New York. New York Agricultural Land Trust received $764,838 to protect 288 acres on Marshfield Farms in Marcellus.

The Finger Lakes region will get more than $13.7 million to preserve 5,276 acres of farmland — the most of any region.

State Agriculture Commissioner Richard Ball noted that the Farmland Protection Implementation Grants program is evolving by focusing on efforts to combat climate change. There are also new classes of farms that received awards, including agroforestry and equine industries.

"I'm excited to see these changes taking effect and congratulate all the awardees for participating in this program that is helping us to forever conserve our working landscapes for future generations of farmers," Ball said.