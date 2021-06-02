NY awards full scholarships to 10 students who got COVID-19 vaccine

Ten New York students who received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been awarded full scholarships to attend a public college or university in the state.
The first round of winners in the "Get a Shot to Make Your Future" scholarship raffle was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday. The program launched last week to provide an added incentive for young people ages 12-17 to get vaccinated.
Cuomo said 45,883 young people have been given their first dose of the vaccine since the incentive was announced last week. The program runs through July 7, with weekly winners announced every Wednesday.
The first 10 winners are Liam Burke, Westchester; Charlotte D'Agostino, Bronx; Chase French, Penfield; Adam Judson, Albany; Hannah Lee, Westbury; Jack Lucchesi, Victor; Jack McAuliffe, Chazy; Ariana Nasr, Bayside; Peter Smith, Syracuse; and Bai Tang Jiang, Queens.
The winners receive a 4-year scholarship to any State University of New York or City University of New York school. The scholarship covers tuition, room and board. Cuomo said it's about a $100,000 value.
"Congratulations to them and congratulations to their parents," Cuomo said. "Funding college is a nightmare for families all across America, and for the students it's great. But for the parents, it's also great that they know this is something they're not going to have to worry about."
The incentive is part of an effort to get more young people vaccinated. Children ages 12-15 weren't eligible for the Pfizer vaccine until mid-May. According to the state Department of Health, 22.2% of children in that age group have received their first dose of the vaccine.
Overall, more than 19.1 million doses have been administered in New York. Over 10.7 million residents, including 10.3 million people ages 18 and older, have received at least one dose. Nearly 9.2 million residents — 46.1% of the state's population — are fully vaccinated.
In other news:
• Cayuga County reported 19 new COVID-19 cases over a 5-day period. There are 33 active cases in isolation, which is the lowest total since mid-October.
Two COVID-related patients are receiving treatment at Auburn Community Hospital. There were no new deaths reported.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.