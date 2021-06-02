NY awards full scholarships to 10 students who got COVID-19 vaccine

Ten New York students who received their first dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have been awarded full scholarships to attend a public college or university in the state.

The first round of winners in the "Get a Shot to Make Your Future" scholarship raffle was announced by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Wednesday. The program launched last week to provide an added incentive for young people ages 12-17 to get vaccinated.

Cuomo said 45,883 young people have been given their first dose of the vaccine since the incentive was announced last week. The program runs through July 7, with weekly winners announced every Wednesday.

The first 10 winners are Liam Burke, Westchester; Charlotte D'Agostino, Bronx; Chase French, Penfield; Adam Judson, Albany; Hannah Lee, Westbury; Jack Lucchesi, Victor; Jack McAuliffe, Chazy; Ariana Nasr, Bayside; Peter Smith, Syracuse; and Bai Tang Jiang, Queens.

The winners receive a 4-year scholarship to any State University of New York or City University of New York school. The scholarship covers tuition, room and board. Cuomo said it's about a $100,000 value.

