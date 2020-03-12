NY bans nursing home visitors due to coronavirus pandemic

Matthew Chadderdon, vice president of marketing and public affairs for Auburn Community Hospital, said the hospital and its nursing home, Finger Lakes Center for Living, are prepared to respond if the virus spreads to Cayuga County.

As of Thursday, there are no confirmed cases of coronavirus in Cayuga County.

Like Loretto, Finger Lakes Center for Living planned to prohibit visitors before Cuomo decided to ban nursing home visitation statewide.

"Based on the advice and counsel of all the medical experts, we feel this is the responsible thing to do," Chadderdon said.

While no visitors will be allowed at nursing homes, Chadderdon said there haven't been any changes to the hospital's visitation policy. If there are restrictions or a prohibition on visiting the hospital, then that will be communicated to the public.

There is heightened concern about coronavirus spreading to nursing homes because of what occurred in Washington. Eighteen residents at a nursing home in Kirkland, Washington, died after contracting the virus.

The number of coronavirus cases in New York continues to rise. As of Thursday, there are 109 new cases, including a handful of positive tests in upstate New York.

There are 325 confirmed cases of coronavirus in New York, according to Cuomo's office.

