NY bans political parties from using 'independence' or 'independent' in names

In a final blow to what was once New York's largest minor political party, Gov. Kathy Hochul has signed legislation that prevents parties from using the words "independence" or "independent" in their names.

The bill sponsored by state Sen. James Skoufis and Assemblyman Jeffrey Dinowitz, both Democrats, seeks to address any confusion that arose when voters who intended to be independents, or unaffiliated with a party, registered as members of the state Independence Party.

The Independence Party was founded in the 1990s. Tom Golisano, a Rochester-area billionaire, was one of the party's cofounders and ran for governor on the Independence line three times. Because Golisano received 217,490 votes on the line in 1994, the party surpassed the 50,000 votes needed at the time to secure automatic ballot status.

Over the years, numerous candidates were cross-endorsed by the Independence Party. New York has electoral fusion, which allows candidates to run on multiple ballot lines.

But the Independence Party was dealt a blow when the state changed the threshold needed to secure automatic ballot status — 130,000 votes or 2% of the vote, whichever is greater. Previously, minor parties needed 50,000 votes in a gubernatorial election to achieve automatic status. Now, they must meet the new requirement every two years in the presidential and gubernatorial elections.

In 2020, Brock Pierce, the Independence Party candidate for president, received 22,656 votes — well below the number needed for the party to retain its automatic ballot status. After the party lost its spot on the ballot, the 481,530 voters registered as Independence members were reclassified as blanks, or unaffiliated voters.

With the party stripped of its automatic status, a statewide candidate would need to collect 45,000 signatures to establish and run on an independent line. A congressional candidate would need to get 3,000 valid signatures — more than double the number (1,250) required for the parties — Democratic, Republican, Conservative and Working Families — with automatic ballot access.

In 2021, some candidates in local elections filed the necessary paperwork to create an "Independence" or "Independent" line. According to The Citizen's review of election results this year, eight state legislative candidates created an Independence line for themselves.

But the Independence Party that was active for more than a quarter century no longer exists. By signing the bill preventing the use of "independence" and "independent" in political party names, Hochul sealed its fate.

"A party known for preying on independently-minded New York voters to inflate its rolls should have no place in our democratic system," Skoufis said.

The law will take effect on Jan. 1, 2023.

There are other words that are prohibited from being used in political party names, including "United States" and "New York State."