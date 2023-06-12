A $10.5 million project announced by the state Department of Transportation will repave an important corridor in Onondaga County and make other improvements to the roadways.

The project in the towns of DeWitt and Salina includes resurfacing a 3.1-mile stretch of Thompson Road from James Street to Route 298 at Carrier Circle. Route 298 will be repaved from Carrier Circle to Court Street. Military Circle will be repaved as part of the project.

The repaving portion of the project involves milling the existing pavement to 1.5 inches and adding a new layer of asphalt. Other upgrades will be made to crosswalks, curb ramps, guiderails, pavement markings, sidewalks, signs and traffic signals. Drainage systems will be cleaned and repaired.

"The important of Carrier Circle, Thompson Road and Route 298 to the Greater Syracuse area cannot be understated," state DOT Commissioner Marie Therese Dominguez said. "The enhancements that (the DOT) is making to this vital corridor will give motorists a smoother, safer ride — while enhancing mobility for everyone who travels along these key roadways."

Paving will occur at night and traffic will be maintained by using lane and shoulder closures, according to the DOT. Motorists are asked to slow and move over when approaching construction and maintenance vehicles in the work zone.

The project is expected to be completed in November.