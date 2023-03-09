New York counties could be given the option of establishing vote centers where any eligible county voter can cast their ballot on Election Day.

State Sen. Rachel May, a Syracuse Democrat, introduced the legislation on Tuesday. The bill would allow local election boards to designate countywide vote centers for the day of a primary or general election.

The concept is not new to New York or other states. In New York, counties already use vote centers during the nine-day early voting period before an election. With the addition of electronic poll books and ballot on-demand printers, polling places can be set up in central locations for all voters in a county.

"Overseen by bipartisan elections commissioners and poll workers," May wrote in her justification for the bill, "this system functions well across the state during the early voting period."

Several states use the vote center model for early voting, but at least eight — Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Indiana, New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas and Utah — have vote centers for early voting and Election Day.

May wants New York to join other states that allow Election Day vote centers.

"This legislation will give county election officials the flexibility they need to establish one or more such centers during elections," she said. "Just like the established polling places during early voting, these vote centers will allow voters from anywhere within a county to use polling places with such a designation to cast their ballot."

Cayuga County uses vote centers on Election Day in the city of Auburn. Four polling places have been designated as citywide vote centers and eligible city voters can cast their ballots at any location.

May's bill has been referred to the Senate Elections Committee for review.