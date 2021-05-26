NY bill would allow Mercy Flight, other air ambulances to administer blood transfusions

State Sen. Peter Oberacker knows how important it is to allow air ambulances to carry blood and administer transfusions.
His son, Derek, was seriously injured in a farming accident in October 2018. Oberacker, who also is a member of his local emergency medical services unit, recalled saying that they needed to call an air ambulance, even though the helicopters aren't able to carry blood for transfusions. New York is the only state that doesn't allow transfusions to be performed on air ambulances.
"Had this been available, I have no doubt that I would have called for air service and we wouldn't have had half of the amount of stress and that went in with my son," said Oberacker, R-Schenevus, who spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday.
That problem could soon be resolved. The state Assembly and Senate passed legislation that would allow air ambulances, such as Mercy Flight, to carry blood and administer transfusions to patients. The votes were unanimous in each house — 147-0 in the Assembly and 63-0 in the Senate.
Oberacker and the four other members of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation — state Sens. Pam Helming and John Mannion, along with Assemblymembers John Lemondes and Brian Manktelow — voted for the measure.
Helming, R-Canandaigua, was puzzled that air ambulances in New York aren't permitted to carry blood or administer transfusions to patients.
"It's an example of an arcane state law that must be fixed," she said. "To me, it's obvious that we must do everything we can to help save lives and support our air EMS providers. A blood transfusion can be the difference between life and death. And this is especially important to our rural residents who may live far from the nearest hospital."
Jeff Bartkoski, president and CEO of Mercy Flight Central, said allowing air EMS units to carry blood will have a positive impact on communities.
"In the past several years, we have transported many patients in hemorrhagic shock, most of which would have benefited from the administration of blood products in the pre-hospital environment," Bartkoski added. "The ability to carry and administer blood products while in flight is not only the next step to a higher level of pre-hospital medical care but it will improve outcomes and save lives of the patients that we serve."
With the state Legislature's approval, the next step is for Gov. Andrew Cuomo to review the bill. His office hasn't indicated whether he will sign it.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.