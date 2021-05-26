NY bill would allow Mercy Flight, other air ambulances to administer blood transfusions

State Sen. Peter Oberacker knows how important it is to allow air ambulances to carry blood and administer transfusions.

His son, Derek, was seriously injured in a farming accident in October 2018. Oberacker, who also is a member of his local emergency medical services unit, recalled saying that they needed to call an air ambulance, even though the helicopters aren't able to carry blood for transfusions. New York is the only state that doesn't allow transfusions to be performed on air ambulances.

"Had this been available, I have no doubt that I would have called for air service and we wouldn't have had half of the amount of stress and that went in with my son," said Oberacker, R-Schenevus, who spoke on the Senate floor Tuesday.

That problem could soon be resolved. The state Assembly and Senate passed legislation that would allow air ambulances, such as Mercy Flight, to carry blood and administer transfusions to patients. The votes were unanimous in each house — 147-0 in the Assembly and 63-0 in the Senate.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Oberacker and the four other members of Cayuga County's state legislative delegation — state Sens. Pam Helming and John Mannion, along with Assemblymembers John Lemondes and Brian Manktelow — voted for the measure.