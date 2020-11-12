NY bill would establish yearly minimum wage increases

Among the bills that could receive consideration in the state Legislature next year is a bill to increase the state's minimum wage each year according to the rate of inflation.

State Sen. Jessica Ramos, D-East Elmhurst, recently introduced S.9085 in the state Senate to amend the state Labor Law to require the state Labor Commissioner to publish an increase in the minimum wage each October according to increases in inflation up to 3.5%. When inflation is positive, the new minimum wage would take effect each Dec. 31. Unlike the state's current minimum wage, which is different depending on the region of the state, Ramos' proposal would apply to all areas of the state.

"In New York state, roughly one million workers - 16.4% of New York state's workforce - earn the minimum wage. Beginning in 2014, the nationwide Fight for Fifteen movement publicized the inadequacy of the minimum wage and in part led state lawmakers to gradually increase the minimum wage in New York. New York City reached a $15 minimum wage in 2019, and the rest of downstate is currently scheduled to attain a $15 minimum wage in 2021. The upstate minimum wage is scheduled to increase to $12.50 in 2020 and then increase each year according to inflation and other indicators as determined by the commissioner until it reaches $15," Ramos wrote in her legislative justification for S.9085.