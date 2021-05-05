NY bill would extend permits for alcoholic beverage sales to 2021 state fair

It's unknown how much the bill would cost the state. In the summary of the legislation, the fiscal impact is "to be determined." But it would be a reprieve for many vendors that couldn't operate due to the cancellation of the fair last year.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that the New York State Fair will be held this year. It will be an 18-day event with many of the usual attractions. But preliminary plans call for the fair to be held in outdoor areas of the fairgrounds. The only indoor facilities that will be open during the fair are the bathrooms.

"We're going to make some modifications in the planning but we want the vendors, we want the public to know, and we want them to know now that we are going to have our state fair," Cuomo said on April 26. "A lot of planning goes into place to have the state fair, so we want the vendors to know now to plan to be here."

The New York State Fair will run from Aug. 20 through Labor Day, Sept. 6.

