NY bill would extend permits for alcoholic beverage sales to 2021 state fair

A bill introduced by a Syracuse state senator would allow vendors to use their permits to sell alcoholic beverages at the 2020 New York State Fair for this year's event.
State Sen. Rachel May is the sponsor of the measure that would extend the permits issued for alcoholic beverage sales to the 2021 state fair. The fair was canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
To sell alcoholic beverages at the fair, vendors must obtain a temporary license. The permits are issued for that year's fair, which means that vendors have to apply for a new license every year.
Because of the fair's cancellation in 2020, May, D-Syracuse, wants to give vendors a break this year. She wants them to be able to use the permits issued last year for the 2021 state fair.
Vendors pay a $260 fee for the temporary permit, according to the state's Alcoholic Beverage Control Law.
"The New York State Fair is a huge economic driver in upstate," May said. "So many of our vendors are small businesses that rely on the fair for a large portion of their yearly earnings. Like many other sectors, the pandemic hit these businesses hard and we must do what we can to ease their burden."
It's unknown how much the bill would cost the state. In the summary of the legislation, the fiscal impact is "to be determined." But it would be a reprieve for many vendors that couldn't operate due to the cancellation of the fair last year.
Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced last week that the New York State Fair will be held this year. It will be an 18-day event with many of the usual attractions. But preliminary plans call for the fair to be held in outdoor areas of the fairgrounds. The only indoor facilities that will be open during the fair are the bathrooms.
"We're going to make some modifications in the planning but we want the vendors, we want the public to know, and we want them to know now that we are going to have our state fair," Cuomo said on April 26. "A lot of planning goes into place to have the state fair, so we want the vendors to know now to plan to be here."
The New York State Fair will run from Aug. 20 through Labor Day, Sept. 6.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.