NY bill would move local elections to even years, GOP cries foul

A bill to move nearly all of New York's local elections to even years has attracted renewed attention, especially from Republicans who accuse Democrats of attempting to "rig" the races.

The legislation sponsored by state Assemblywoman Amy Paulin and state Sen. James Skoufis, both Democrats, would shift county, town and village elections to even years, which means they would be held at the same time as presidential and midterm elections. New York City would be exempt from the change.

Proponents of the bill argue that it would increase turnout for local elections. Under New York's current system, local elections are held in odd years. Turnout is usually low in local election years.

In Onondaga County, 77% of voters cast ballots in the 2020 presidential election. However, in 2021, a local election year, turnout was 31.08%.

The authors of the legislation wrote in its justification that the current schedule "leads to voter confusion and contributes to low voter turnout in local elections."

"Studies have consistently shown that voter turnout is the highest on the November election day in even-numbered years when elections for state and/or federal offices are held," they wrote. "Holding local elections at the same time will make the process less confusing for voters and will lead to greater citizen participation in local elections."

But New York Republicans, who have opposed other changes to make voting easier, such as early voting and no-excuse absentee voting, accuse Democrats of attempting to "manipulate and rig local elections."

New York Republican Chairman Nick Langworthy said Democrats in the state Legislature are trying to "sneak through legislation that would illegally seize power and upend our entire election system in New York."

"New Yorkers of all political stripes who care about a strong democracy and accountability in government should be vociferously opposed to this cynical and unconstitutional scheme," he added.

The state Conservative Party has also come out against the bill. The party believes that the bill would "'fix' an issue that isn't broken." As for the case about turnout, it claims that turnout is "shaped by issues, for example, people in villages, towns and other election districts, know that their local mayor or town council member has little influence or ability to curb inflation, but can help with a street light on a corner that has far too many accidents. If a corner needs a street light, there is always a large turnout."

Skoufis responded to the criticism of the bill and Langworthy's "rumor-driven hysteria." He says the bill would streamline and consolidate government while increasing voter turnout so "local officeholders are elected by a majority of their constituents." He added that it would save tax dollars.

The state legislative session ends next week, but there is no indication there will be a vote on the bill. It has been referred to the respective election committees in both chambers.

Mike Murphy, a spokesman for the Senate Democratic Conference, said they are still discussing the legislation.

"But it's not surprising that the Party of Trump thinks encouraging higher turnout and consolidating elections is 'rigging,'" he said.

The idea of moving local elections to even years is not a new one. Former state Sen. David Carlucci first proposed it in 2013, according to Senate records. It did not receive a vote.

Since then, it has been reintroduced in every legislative session. Democrats in the state Legislature have passed several election reform measures, but changing the local election schedule hasn't been part of that agenda.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.