In a meeting that lasted about 15 minutes, the state board that last year approved a large-scale solar farm project for northern Cayuga County denied a request to reconsider one aspect of that decision.

The five-person state Board on Electric Generation Siting and the Environment unanimously on Tuesday approved an administrative law judge's proposed order rejecting the petition filed by the Rural Preservation and Net Conservation Benefit Coalition, a town of Conquest residents opposition group, for a rehearing on the impact the project could have on birds.

The siting board on Oct. 27 allowed Florida-based NextEra Energy's application to build a 200-megawatt solar generation facility on leased land. The $215 million solar farm will include 900 acres of solar panels, equipment and buildings situated on a 2,300-acre total project land footprint all within Conquest.

The Rural Preservation group argued that NextEra's avian impact studies should be declared inadequate, and the company should be required to conduct additional studies during and after project construction. It also seeks an order to allow the state to impose changes on the project if its already-required avian monitoring identifies problems, claiming the existing approval fails to ensure such action.

In its 30-page decision approved Tuesday, the siting board sided with NextEra's arguments in response to the petition. It said the Rural Preservation group's concerns about avian impact relied on studies involving different types of birds in California, which shouldn't be considered applicable to the situation in Conquest. It also found that the studies conducted as part of the application review process by NextEra followed state guidelines.

In addition, the siting board said the Rural Preservation group's used too narrow of a reading in the approval order regarding how any problematic impacts birds would be handled if they are discovered. It said the entire order includes conditions that would deal with adverse avian impact.

"Contrary to Rural Preservation’s position, these Conditions viewed together clearly define how potential avian impacts will be addressed through minimization, avoidance, and mitigation measures to protect threatened and endangered species," the order said. "The Conditions indicate that if listed species are discovered in the Project Area, minimization and avoidance measures are required, including but not limited to, the imposition of date restrictions during avian breeding seasons or other essential behaviors, identification of buffer zones and signage of areas where nests or species are found, implementation of reporting requirements, and other specific measures."

The proposed project, called Garnet Energy Center, would be among the largest solar farms in the state. In addition to installing hundreds of acres of solar arrays, NextEra would construct access roads, electric collection lines, a collection substation and electrical interconnection facilities, including a 345 kilovolt (kV) switchyard connecting its generated power to the nearby New York Power Authority Clay to Pannell transmission line.

NextEra has touted economic development benefits the project would bring to the area, including about 225 construction jobs and potential payment-in-lieu-of-taxes revenue under agreements that would need to be negotiated with local government officials. The siting board said the Conquest solar facility would generate enough annual power for 32,000 average-sized homes, and it would remove carbon dioxide in an amount equivalent to taking 15,000 cars off the roads.