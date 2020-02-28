NY board to consider lower overtime threshold for farm workers

There is a longer phase-in period for small California farms. Farms with less than 25 employees will pay overtime for more than 9 1/2 hours of work in a day and over 55 hours in a week beginning in January 2022.

In January 2025, small farms will be required to pay overtime to laborers who work more than eight hours a day or 40 hours per week.

In a statement prior to the first wage board meeting, the New York Farm Bureau expressed concern that it will be difficult for its members to determine "if the overtime threshold should be justifiably lowered."

"Farmers have just started to implement changes on their farms to comply with the new law and are still determining what is best for their small businesses and employees," the group said. "Further, crops are not even in the ground for the spring planting season, let alone having no real-world examples of how this new law will impact harvest season."

The farm bureau believes information from multiple growing seasons must be collected to evaluate the overtime threshold. Until that happens, the bureau continued, it should not be lowered.