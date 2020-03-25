NY boosts 'surge healthcare force' as coronavirus cases top 30,000

As more people test positive for the novel coronavirus in New York, the state is aiming to boost its healthcare staffing.

The state Department of Health has received 40,000 responses from retirees and students interested in joining the "surge healthcare force," a group of medical professionals that would serve in a reserve capacity. The respondents include 16,367 registered nurses, 4,016 licensed practical nurses, 2,409 nurse practitioners, 2265 physicians and 160 respiratory therapists.

"That's a big, big deal because you can create beds, you find the equipment, you have to have the staff," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Wednesday. "And you have to have the staff for those additional beds, which is not now in the hospital system. And you have to have staff when the existing staff gets ill."

The state is looking for more medical staff due to the rising number of COVID-19 cases, especially those who require hospitalization. There are 30,811 confirmed cases in New York and 3,805 people are hospitalized. The hospitalizations include 888 patients in intensive care units. There have been 285 coronavirus-related deaths reported in New York — the most of any state in the country.