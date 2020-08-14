NY bowling alleys get OK to open, guidance for gyms coming Monday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered long-awaited news for bowling alley and gym owners on Friday.

Bowling alleys will be allowed to open on Monday. On the same day, guidance will be issued for gyms to reopen.

For bowling alleys, they will operate at 50% of maximum occupancy. Employees and patrons will be required to wear face coverings. Every other lane will be closed. Bowlers must stay at the assigned lane with their party.

There will be cleaning and disinfecting protocols, especially for shoe rentals and shared equipment. Alcohol and food can be served, but bowling parties must stay at their lanes to place orders.

Bowling alleys have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the state unveiled its phased reopening process, it was believed that the facilities might be able to reopen in the fourth phase. But they weren't among the businesses that could reopen in the final stage.

"Given the results that we have and given the progress that we made, we're going to make some more changes and adjustments," Cuomo said prior to announcing that bowling alleys could reopen.