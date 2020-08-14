NY bowling alleys get OK to open, guidance for gyms coming Monday

Gov. Andrew Cuomo delivered long-awaited news for bowling alley and gym owners on Friday.
Bowling alleys will be allowed to open on Monday. On the same day, guidance will be issued for gyms to reopen.
For bowling alleys, they will operate at 50% of maximum occupancy. Employees and patrons will be required to wear face coverings. Every other lane will be closed. Bowlers must stay at the assigned lane with their party.
There will be cleaning and disinfecting protocols, especially for shoe rentals and shared equipment. Alcohol and food can be served, but bowling parties must stay at their lanes to place orders.
Bowling alleys have been closed since March due to the COVID-19 pandemic. When the state unveiled its phased reopening process, it was believed that the facilities might be able to reopen in the fourth phase. But they weren't among the businesses that could reopen in the final stage.
"Given the results that we have and given the progress that we made, we're going to make some more changes and adjustments," Cuomo said prior to announcing that bowling alleys could reopen.
New York's positivity rate has been steady. Cuomo announced that there are 727 new COVID-19 cases out of 85,455 test results received on Thursday — a positivity rate of 0.85%. It's the seventh consecutive day with a positivity rate below 1%, according to the governor.
Total hospitalizations decreased to 554, but there were four deaths.
There was no update from Cuomo on when casinos and movie theaters can reopen. Casinos and movie theaters have been closed since mid-March when businesses deemed to be nonessential were shut down.
In other news:
• Cuomo said Friday that the state Department of Health is working with the state Department of Agriculture and Markets to dispatch mobile testing units to farms in rural counties.
During the pandemic, there have been COVID-19 outbreaks on farms in New York.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.