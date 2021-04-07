NY budget: Cayuga County-area school districts get $10M more in state aid

Cayuga County-area school districts will benefit from a $3 billion aid increase in the final 2021-22 state budget.

There is $10 million more in state aid for the nine districts, which include seven in Cayuga County and two — Jordan-Elbridge and Skaneateles — in neighboring Onondaga County.

The Auburn Enlarged City School District will receive 8.06% more in state aid than it got in the 2020-21 fiscal year. The district's total aid will rise from $45,430,932 to $49,093,130 — a $3.66 million increase.

Auburn will receive $1.47 million more in foundation aid, which is the primary funding source for school districts. While every other Cayuga County-area school district is getting 3% more in foundation aid, Auburn's will rise by 4.71%.

The increases in total aid for local school districts vary, with Skaneateles receiving the largest hike (16.52%) — from $6,670,464 in 2020-21 to $7,772,287 in 2021-22. Jordan-Elbridge will also see a double-digit aid spike — from $16,920,647 to $19,047,950, a 12.57% increase.

In Cayuga County, Weedsport will receive the largest aid increase (5.68%) outside of Auburn. The district in the northern part of the county will get $581,426 more in state aid — $10.8 million, up from $10.2 million last year.

