NY, Canadian reps push for reopening border: 'Listen to the experts'
COVID-19

Holidays at the Border

A Canadian citizen steps past a border marker and walks into the Peace Arch Historical State Park in Blaine, Wash. in 2020.

 AP Photo, Elaine Thompson

A western New York congressman and two members of the Canadian Parliament are urging their countries to develop a plan for reopening the border. 

In a joint statement, the three leaders — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins and members of Parliament Wayne Easter and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith — said that reopening the border should be a top priority for their governments. 

"For more than a year, Americans and Canadians have endured separation from their families, friends and property in response to the public health crisis," they continued. "Guidance from both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Canada's COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel is clear: Individuals with proof of immunity can travel safely and should not be subject to quarantine requirements."

The northern border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced in May that it would remain closed at least through June 21. j

With a ban on most cross-border travel, it's impacted the economy and family members have been unable to see each other. Because of restrictions in Canada, Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays are playing home games in Buffalo. But the club's fans in Canada can't attend the games. 

One concern has been Canada's low vaccination rate. While more than half of the country's population has received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, less than 5% are fully vaccinated. 

In the United States, 41% of the total population — more than 136.1 million people — are fully vaccinated. 

Higgins, D-Buffalo, sought to help by asking Gov. Andrew Cuomo to open New York's mass vaccination sites and pharmacies to Canadians. The Canadian government has said it would allow residents to cross the border to get vaccinated without needing to quarantine when they return home. But Cuomo and state officials haven't announced whether Canadians can get vaccinated at state clinics. 

As more Americans are vaccinated, the CDC is updating its guidance. In May, the agency said that fully vaccinated people can leave the U.S. for international travel and don't have to quarantine when they arrive back in the country. 

Within the United States, states — including New York — have lifted travel advisories and no longer require out-of-state residents or people who have traveled out of state to quarantine. 

"It is time for our governments to listen to the experts and together release an evidence-based plan to reunite families, safely resume normal border operations, and quickly restore our two countries' deeply interconnected economies," Easter, Erskine-Smith and Higgins said. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

