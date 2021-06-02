NY, Canadian reps push for reopening border: 'Listen to the experts'

A western New York congressman and two members of the Canadian Parliament are urging their countries to develop a plan for reopening the border.

In a joint statement, the three leaders — U.S. Rep. Brian Higgins and members of Parliament Wayne Easter and Nathaniel Erskine-Smith — said that reopening the border should be a top priority for their governments.

"For more than a year, Americans and Canadians have endured separation from their families, friends and property in response to the public health crisis," they continued. "Guidance from both the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Canada's COVID-19 Testing and Screening Expert Advisory Panel is clear: Individuals with proof of immunity can travel safely and should not be subject to quarantine requirements."

The northern border has been closed to non-essential travel since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The U.S. Department of Homeland Security announced in May that it would remain closed at least through June 21. j

With a ban on most cross-border travel, it's impacted the economy and family members have been unable to see each other. Because of restrictions in Canada, Major League Baseball's Toronto Blue Jays are playing home games in Buffalo. But the club's fans in Canada can't attend the games.