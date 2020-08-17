NY casino workers to hold Albany rally, urge Cuomo to reopen gaming facilities

The message they want to deliver, McIntyre said, is that they are essential workers.

"We need to work," she said. "We don't want to keep collecting your unemployment. Let us earn what we deserve. We are ready to go back to work."

Mallette added that they want Cuomo to give casino workers a chance to show they can reopen safely amid the pandemic.

There may have been a positive development for casino workers when Cuomo announced Friday that bowling alleys could reopen and that guidance would be issued for gyms to reopen in New York. But there wasn't any new announcements about the status of casinos and whether they could reopen soon.

What Mallette and other casino workers want is a timeline from the state for when casinos could reopen.

"When you are putting us in a position where we just have no guidance, we have no idea whatsoever," he said. "We don't know if it's going to be next week, if it's going to be two weeks or if we are going to get to Oct. 1 and we're all going to be laid off. That's the worst part of it."

For now, the group of casino workers is preparing for the rally. They are making signs and created a chant, "What do we want? Casinos reopened. When do we want it? Now. What time is it? Our time."

If the Albany rally doesn't lead to an immediate response from Cuomo or new information about when casinos can reopen, the workers plan to hold rallies at del Lago and other casinos across the state.

