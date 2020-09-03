NY casinos can open Sept. 9, Cuomo says

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

After being closed for nearly six months, New York casinos received good news Thursday.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that casinos, including del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County, can reopen Wednesday, Sept. 9. Before reopening, casinos must have the proper air filtration systems in place.

Casinos will operate at 25% occupancy. Masks and social distancing will be required. Beverage service and table games won't be allowed.

New York ordered casinos to close on March 16 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The closures affected more than 5,000 employees at four commercial casinos and 11 racinos across the state.

This story will be updated.

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

