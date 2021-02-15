 Skip to main content
NY casinos, gyms can stay open longer
NEW YORK STATE

After extending the closing time for bars and restaurants from 10 to 11 p.m., Gov. Andrew Cuomo has done the same for billiards halls, casinos and gyms. 

Cuomo on Sunday signed an executive order that allows the businesses to remain open for an additional hour. The closing time was 10 p.m. as a way to limit the spread of COVID-19. 

But some business owners complained about the mandate, especially as bars and restaurants struggle due to the pandemic. During the NFL playoffs, businesses unsuccessfully pushed for a temporary extension to try and stay open longer. But that request was never granted. 

Cuomo explained in a statement that the decision to extend the hours for bars, restaurants and other businesses is based on the statewide COVID-19 numbers. Total hospitalizations and the positivity rate continue to decline. He thinks the state is past its holiday surge. 

"As we move forward, we will continue to follow the science and data and take these kinds of steps to help us finally return to normal," he said. 

Not long after Cuomo's announcement, del Lago Resort & Casino in Seneca County announced it would alter its hours. The casino will now be open from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily. 

• The Cayuga County Health Department reported 146 active COVID-19 cases on Sunday, down from 152 on Saturday. There were 13 new cases admitted. 

Hospitalizations slightly increased from five on Saturday to seven on Sunday. 

No new deaths were reported. After 59 deaths in January, the county only has one COVID-19 death in February. 

Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.

Online producer and politics reporter

I have been The Citizen's online producer and politics reporter since December 2009. I'm the author of the Eye on NY blog and write the weekly Eye on NY column that appears every Sunday in the print edition of The Citizen and online at auburnpub.com.

