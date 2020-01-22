NY casinos, lawmakers hope Cuomo will support mobile sports betting

Sports wagering began at several New York casinos last year, but Gov. Andrew Cuomo isn't supporting a push to allow mobile sports betting in the state.
Cuomo on Tuesday released his 2020-21 budget proposal that doesn't include mobile or online sports betting. His plan would allow casinos to accept bets outside of the designated sports wagering lounge, but there wouldn't be a mobile or online component.
The regulations approved last year by the state Gaming Commission require casinos to only take wagers within the lounge area. Cuomo's proposal would amend the provision to allow bets to be accepted anywhere on the casino floor.
Casinos and lawmakers hope Cuomo will warm to the idea of allowing mobile sports bets. He has been reluctant to support an expansion of sports wagering due to constitutional concerns.
State Sen. Joseph Addabbo, a Queens Democrat who chairs the Senate Committee on Racing, Gaming and Wagering, told The Citizen in an interview Wednesday that New York is losing revenue to neighboring states, such as New Jersey and Pennsylvania, that offer mobile sports betting.
In New Jersey, sports wagers totaled $4.5 billion in 2019. A vast majority of the bets — 84% — were placed on mobile devices. Casinos and sportsbook paid more than $31 million in taxes from mobile bets, according to playnj.com.
Addabbo cited a FanDuel estimate that New Yorkers account for 25% of the sports bets placed on its New Jersey mobile and online betting platforms.
"We're New York. We're Excelsior, right? We keep saying it," said Addabbo, who sponsors a bill in the Senate that would authorize mobile sports betting. "We're the ones who should be out front. Instead, we let Jersey do it. And we're just sitting on the sidelines and watching Jersey basically take our money."
Casinos in New York also want mobile sports betting. Del Lago Resort & Casino CEO Brent Stevens said last year at the opening of the casino's Draftkings Sportsbook that mobile betting would be good for customers and the gaming facilities.
In a statement Wednesday, Stevens praised Cuomo for his proposal to expand sports betting throughout casinos. But he repeated his call for mobile sports betting to be authorized in New York.
"To maximize the potential role legalized sports betting can play in closing New York's budget deficit, we strongly urge state leaders to consider taking action legalizing mobile betting in the final budget package," he said.
Stevens continued, "New Jersey is already reaping the benefit of mobile sports, and 25% of the wagering is coming from New York residents. That is crucial revenue that can be used to fund critical services throughout the state and for casinos to use to continue reinvesting in their workforce."
As the budget process unfolds, Addabbo hopes to convince Cuomo that mobile sports betting should be included in the 2020-21 spending plan. He urged New Yorkers who support mobile betting to contact the governor and encourage him to support the legislation.
If Cuomo sides with casinos and lawmakers advocating for mobile betting, Addabbo thinks New York will top New Jersey's sports betting revenue totals.
"Bet on New York," Addabbo said. "Let New York bet. Let's mobilize this movement throughout this state and let's get mobile betting."
