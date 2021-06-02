NY changes course, will replace original Thruway bridge in Onondaga County

The state Thruway Authority has altered its plans and will rebuild the 67-year-old Canton Street bridge that passes over Interstate 90 in Onondaga County.
Matthew Driscoll, the executive director of the Thruway Authority and former mayor of Syracuse, announced Wednesday that the bridge will be replaced. The bridge, which is in the town of Van Buren, was built in 1954 — the same year the Thruway opened to motorists.
There was opposition from local leaders to the Thruway Authority's original proposal. The authority wanted to tear down the bridge but not replace it.
Onondaga County Legislator Ken Bush introduced a resolution in March to oppose the removal of the bridge. He wrote in the resolution that the proposed removal of the bridge would "negatively impact commercial and industrial business, as well as property values within the hamlet of Warners, towns of Camillus and Van Buren." The county legislature unanimously approved the resolution.
State representatives also opposed the Thruway Authority's proposal to remove the bridge. State Sen. John Mannion, whose district includes the town of Van Buren, wrote letters to Driscoll to express his concerns over the plan.
At a Van Buren town board meeting in April, Supervisor Claude Sykes said he met with Driscoll, Assemblyman Bill Magnarelli and Bush to discuss the deteriorating bridge. Driscoll, Sykes said, told the group that "he will try to find a way" to replace the bridge, "but made no promises."
Driscoll said Wednesday that the Thruway Authority has started the design phase of the project and plans to hold an informational session in the fall. Construction is expected to begin in 2022. The cost of the project wasn't disclosed.
The project will address one of more than 40 bridges in Onondaga County that have poor ratings. According to the state's highway bridge data, the Canton Street bridge was last inspected in October.
"The new bridge will enhance the overall safety for traffic both on the Thruway and the local road, and include increased vertical clearance to meet current engineering standards, new guiderail, reflective line striping and maintain pedestrian access," Driscoll said.
After the Thruway Authority's announcement, Sykes said the town is pleased that the bridge will be replaced.
"We are very appreciative that the Thruway Authority was able to accommodate this project and stand by the commitment which was made to the community in the 1950s," he said.
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.