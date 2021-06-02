NY changes course, will replace original Thruway bridge in Onondaga County

The state Thruway Authority has altered its plans and will rebuild the 67-year-old Canton Street bridge that passes over Interstate 90 in Onondaga County.

Matthew Driscoll, the executive director of the Thruway Authority and former mayor of Syracuse, announced Wednesday that the bridge will be replaced. The bridge, which is in the town of Van Buren, was built in 1954 — the same year the Thruway opened to motorists.

There was opposition from local leaders to the Thruway Authority's original proposal. The authority wanted to tear down the bridge but not replace it.

Onondaga County Legislator Ken Bush introduced a resolution in March to oppose the removal of the bridge. He wrote in the resolution that the proposed removal of the bridge would "negatively impact commercial and industrial business, as well as property values within the hamlet of Warners, towns of Camillus and Van Buren." The county legislature unanimously approved the resolution.

State representatives also opposed the Thruway Authority's proposal to remove the bridge. State Sen. John Mannion, whose district includes the town of Van Buren, wrote letters to Driscoll to express his concerns over the plan.

