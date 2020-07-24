NY closer to making Juneteenth a state holiday, establishing Abolition Commemoration Day

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Juneteenth is on the verge of becoming a public holiday in New York state.

State legislators voted this week to make Juneteenth, June 19, a state holiday. The action followed Gov. Andrew Cuomo's executive order this year to make Juneteenth a holiday for state employees, with the goal of designating it an official state holiday beginning in 2021.

The state Assembly passed the bill by a 142-0 vote. It also received unanimous support in the state Senate.

The legislation was introduced by state Sen. Kevin Parker and Assemblywoman Alicia Hyndman.

"The Juneteenth holiday is a reminder of our past and a celebration of freedom," Senate Majority Leader Andrea Stewart-Cousins said. "It recognizes the day when the last enslaved African Americans in the Confederacy were informed about their emancipation. As we enjoy this festive day, we also recognize that there is still progress to be made."