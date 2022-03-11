NY closes six prisons, including Seneca County drug treatment campus

A drug treatment campus in Seneca County is among six state prisons that closed on Thursday.

The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision confirmed that the six facilities officially closed at the end of the day. The prisons included Southport, a supermax correctional facility in Chemung County, and Willard Drug Treatment Campus in Seneca County.

The other closures are Downstate Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison; Moriah Shock Incarceration Correctional Facility; Ogdensburg Correctional Facility, a medium-security prison; and Rochester Correctional Facility, a minimum-security prison.

A DOCCS spokesperson said the incarcerated individuals housed at the now-shuttered prisons have been transferred to other correctional facilities "based on their security classification, as well as medical and mental health needs." The department offered employees priority placement at other correctional facilities or state agencies.

The 2021-22 state budget gave the governor authority to expedite the closure of state prisons. Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo sought that power in the budget after closing five state prisons in the previous two fiscal years.

After Cuomo resigned in August, Gov. Kathy Hochul said she wanted to close correctional facilities through a "scaling-down initiative." The state announced the six prison closures in November.

One of the main factors in the decision to close state prisons is the declining incarcerated population. A DOCCS spokesperson said the incarcerated population in New York's remaining 44 state prisons is 30,580, down more than 13,600 since Jan. 1, 2020. It is the lowest incarcerated population since 1983 and a 58% decrease since the department's record-high of 72,773 incarcerated individuals in 1999.

DOCCS will work with Empire State Development, the state's economic development arm, and the state Office of General Services to identify potential reuses of the shuttered prisons. That has been challenging with other prisons that have been closed in the last decade. Many of the prisons are vacant without any plans for reuse.

Acting DOCCS Commissioner Anthony Annucci told state lawmakers that there are no plans to close additional prisons in the upcoming fiscal year, which begins April 1. Hochul did not include prison closures in her state budget proposal.

