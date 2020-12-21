NY closing three state prisons in early 2021

Nearly nine months after Gov. Andrew Cuomo received the authority to expedite the closure of more state prisons, he is using that power to shutter three correctional facilities by March 2021.
The state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision announced Monday that Gowanda and Watertown correctional facilities, a pair of medium-security prisons, and the annex at Clinton Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison, will close in early 2021. DOCCS said the decision was based on the facilities' security level, physical infrastructure, potential reuse options, program offerings, availability of specialized medical and mental health services and proximity to other facilities.
According to DOCCS spokesperson Thomas Mailey, the incarcerated population at the three facilities will be moved into other prisons. The closures will save the state approximately $89 million a year and eliminate 2,750 beds from the prison system.
Mailey said employees affected by the closures will be offered jobs at other facilities or other state agencies.
"DOCCS does not anticipate any layoffs due to these closures," he added.
With the new round of closures, Cuomo has shut down 20 correctional facilities since becoming governor in 2011. After he was given similar authority in 2019 to expedite the closure of prisons, the state closed Lincoln and Livingston correctional facilities.
Support Local Journalism
Under state law, there is usually a one-year period between the announcement of a prison closure and the facility ceasing operations. But with the power granted to Cuomo in the state budget, he can close prisons within a 90-day period as long as he notifies state legislative leaders.
The Cuomo administration has said that the prison closures are a product of the declining incarcerated population. As of Monday, there were 34,842 incarcerated individuals in 52 state prisons, down from 57,229 when Cuomo took office nearly 10 years ago. DOCCS said the prison population is at its lowest point in more than 30 years.
But there is criticism of the decision to close state prisons and the timing of the announcement. The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, a union representing state corrections officers, said the closures will affect more than 900 officers at the three facilities.
Michael Powers, NYSCOPBA's president, blasted the decision, calling it "highly inconsiderate" because it was announced four days before Christmas.
"Can Governor Cuomo look our members in the face and say that, despite prison violence at near-record levels, closing prisons is what's best and will produce a safer environment?" Powers said. He is referring to data that shows there were 939 assaults on corrections staff in the first 11 months of the year. There were another 1,111 assaults on inmates, according to DOCCS. Assaults on staff could top 1,000 for the second year in a row.
He also expressed concern about the economic impact of the closures. In many upstate communities, state prisons are among the largest employers.
"Upstate communities were struggling even before the onset of COVID-19," Powers said. "Removing hundreds of jobs within these localities will be a crippling financial blow. And to deliver this news just days before Christmas is flat out wrong. We'll continue to fight for our members and the communities where they live."
Politics reporter Robert Harding can be reached at (315) 282-2220 or robert.harding@lee.net. Follow him on Twitter @robertharding.
Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!
Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter.