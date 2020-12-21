NY closing three state prisons in early 2021

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

Under state law, there is usually a one-year period between the announcement of a prison closure and the facility ceasing operations. But with the power granted to Cuomo in the state budget, he can close prisons within a 90-day period as long as he notifies state legislative leaders.

The Cuomo administration has said that the prison closures are a product of the declining incarcerated population. As of Monday, there were 34,842 incarcerated individuals in 52 state prisons, down from 57,229 when Cuomo took office nearly 10 years ago. DOCCS said the prison population is at its lowest point in more than 30 years.

But there is criticism of the decision to close state prisons and the timing of the announcement. The New York State Correctional Officers and Police Benevolent Association, a union representing state corrections officers, said the closures will affect more than 900 officers at the three facilities.

Michael Powers, NYSCOPBA's president, blasted the decision, calling it "highly inconsiderate" because it was announced four days before Christmas.