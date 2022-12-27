NY commission recommends issuing RFPs, new fund to redevelop closed prisons

A state commission has released a blueprint for redeveloping shuttered prisons, some of which have been closed for years without any plans to reuse the facilities.

The 140-page report issued by the Prison Redevelopment Commission includes 13 recommendations, from the release of requests for proposals to establishing a prison redevelopment fund. Empire State Development, the state's economic development arm, plans to issue two requests for proposals for Downstate and Watertown correctional facilities in 2023. The agency also asked Gov. Kathy Hochul to include the redevelopment fund in her 2023 State of the State address, which will outline her legislative priorities for the year.

Among the commission's other recommendations is the creation of a marketing campaign for closed prisons and a "one-stop shop" website containing information about the facilities. The commission also suggested the state explore renewable energy opportunities at those sites.

The state is already taking action to make the prisons more marketable. Razor wire is being removed from the Mt. McGregor, Ogdensburg and Willard sites and there are efforts to ensure that buildings at the Moriah, Ogdensburg and Willard locations will be maintained.

With the closed prisons, Hochul views them as "hubs of regional opportunity."

"I am pleased that the commission has done their due diligence and made these recommendations based on community input to create jobs, save taxpayer money, and bring these buildings to new life as economic engines," she said.

According to the state Department of Corrections and Community Supervision, 24 prisons have been closed since 2011. The commission's report highlighted one redevelopment success story — various ventures, including plans for a cannabis facility, at the former Mid-Orange prison. But much of the document focuses on 12 prisons with no redevelopment plans.

One of those prisons is Butler Correctional Facility in Wayne County. Butler closed in 2014 but state and local officials have not been successful in identifying new uses for the property.

Empire State Development issued a request for proposals for Butler in 2018, but it was not long before that was canceled. In 2019, the agency planned to auction the former prison property. However, a date was never set.

The Prison Redevelopment Commission, which was led by Empire State Development President and CEO Hope Knight and Ford Foundation President Darren Walker, hopes that their work can help come up with ideas for the facilities that are no longer in use.

"The commission's work, supported by extensive research and stakeholder engagement, has produced workable and realistic recommendations that will help shape a roadmap for impacted communities to follow well into the future," Knight said.