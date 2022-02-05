NY comptroller criticizes state's handling of electric vehicle charger program

An audit from the state comptroller's office determined the New York Power Authority is years behind schedule in installing electric vehicle chargers.

The state's power authority has not put in electric vehicle chargers "where they are most needed by New York’s nearly 50,000 registered" electric vehicles, an audit released by the office of state Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli said in a news release, leaving almost half the counties in the state without any power authority-installed charging stations.

New York's plan to grow the number of public electric vehicle charging stations was meant to prompt more usage of electric vehicles, lessen carbon emissions and "address the climate emergency," the release said.

The Charge NY program was announced in 2013 as a statewide network of up to 3,000 public and workplace charging stations to be ready in five years. It was followed in 2018, by Charge NY 2.0, a plan to install 10,000 public charging stations by the end of 2021. That same year, NYPA also announced EVolve NY, a $250 million project to put high-speed chargers at airports and along major highways. Despite the allocation of significant funding, NYPA has fallen short on fulfilling its EV program goals," the release said.

A total of 46,608 electric vehicles were registered in New York as of June 2021, while the power authority installed 277 public charging ports.

That comes to one port for every 168 electric vehicles register in the state. The power authority put in another 221 workplace charging ports at its own entities and facilities getting power from the authority's Economic Development Power Programs, with those chargers meant for employee use only.

"The ports are not located where they’re most needed. Counties with high numbers of EVs have relatively few charging stations, while some counties have few EVs but a high number of charging ports," DiNapoli said.

There are 7,916 registered electric vehicles in Suffolk County, more than any other county and amounting to 17% of the total amount in the state. The county has three public charging stations from the power authority. This adds up to 1.2% of the total, with one charger for every 2,639 electric vehicles.

Nassau County possesses 5,947 registered electric vehicles, coming about 13% of the total amount in New York. The county has five public charging ports from the power authority. That is 1.8% of the overall amount or one charging port for every 1,189 electric cars, the release said.

Thirty counties in the state, with 6,189 electric vehicles, don't have any public charging ports placed by the power authority.

The audit determined that 431 of the ports — which is the majority of them — are level 2 types, which can charge an electric vehicle for 60 miles of driving in one hour. As of September 2020, there 28 high speed charges at 18 locations. None of the EVolve NY program's phase 1 projects, including putting in 200 high speed chargers, were finished by their deadline for the end of 2019.

Recommendations in the audit for the power authority included setting and announcing goals for expected results to track accomplishments through specific periods, the news release said. It was also suggested that the power authority devise marketing strategy to boost awareness and educate people on the benefits of having electric vehicles, and for the organization to incorporate electric vehicle usage data into its program to assist in promoting additional charger installations.

The release also said the audit recommended that the power authority work with customers to roll out electric charging stations by encouraging authorities, agencies and local governments to install charging ports and to make people aware of the availability of high speed vehicle chargers.

In the power authority's response to the audit, the organization largely agreed with the recommendations, the release said, although it was noted that the authority disagreed with the audit findings on the placement of charging stations not being sufficient to meet consumer need.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0